Do you know a living Vietnam War era veteran?

The names of living Vietnam War era veterans who served in the United States military between November 1, 1955 through May 15, 1975, and who have a link to Iberville Parish, are being sought.

They will be honored at the 2019 Iberville Salute to Veterans event on Monday, November 11, 2019.

Information about their service is needed for this program. A simple form to complete is available on the Iberville Parish website: ibervilleparish.com. Look on the right of the homepage for the link. The form is also available at any Iberville Parish Library, any Iberville Council on Aging Center, and at the North Iberville Visitors Center.

The completed form can be dropped off to any of those sites, or scanned and emailed to ellie@peacockcommunications.com, or faxed to 225-448-2088.

The Iberville Salute to Veterans event is a project of Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso, Jr. and the Iberville Parish Council. It will be held on Monday, November 11, at the Iberville Veterans Memorial on Railroad Avenue in Plaquemine. Activities begin at 11 a.m., and the ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m. This year's event will feature the unveiling of a Vietnam War era Huey helicopter exhibit at the Memorial.

For further information, call 225-687-2642.

Contributed by Iberville Parish Government