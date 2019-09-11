The Beauregard Parish School Board (BPSB) Superintendent Tim Cooley has released the following statement in regards to the alleged threat made by a student at Merryville High School on Tuesday

Cooley said: ""A situation involving a possible threat occurred at Merryville High School on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. The administration and faculty alerted the appropriate authorities and law enforcement. With the assistance of law enforcement, an investigation was started and is ongoing. We appreciate the assistance of all involved and will continue to provide a safe environment for our students."

The student was picked up on Tuesday by Merryville Police and taken to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office. The student was not placed under arrest, and has not been charged with any crime.

The identity of the student is being withheld due to their status as a minor. The Beauregard Daily News will post more information as it becomes available.