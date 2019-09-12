There were public hearings regarding the approval to create five road infrastructure districts. All five motions passed. There will be additional discussion regarding this matter at the next council meeting.

The Ascension Parish Council held their regularly scheduled meeting on September 5. Agenda items involved the Houmas House Plantation, the new Ascension Parish Animal Services bylaws and the amendment to the Ascension Parish Unified Land Development Code.

First, the council declared "Constitution Week" in Ascension Parish. Then there was an update on the new parish courthouse. The groundbreaking will take place on September 18.

There was a resolution passed allowing parish officials to prepare documents for the issuance of no more than $9,678,000 dollars of Water Revenue Bonds.

The council approved a decrease of spending for the Houmas House Plantation project by $4,800 dollars. "This is good when you can come in and say things have decreased," said Martha Collins the Grants Officer.

There were public hearings regarding the approval to create five road infrastructure districts. All five motions passed. There will be additional discussion regarding this matter at the next council meeting.

The new Ascension Parish Animal Services Board bylaws were approved by council members. The board will convene to provide recommendations regarding the welfare of animals and people in Ascension Parish.

There was a healthy discussion amongst board members regarding the amendment to the Ascension Parish Unified Land Development Code, Appendix V – regarding drainage. And after several weeks of discussion, the amendment passed.

Parish council approves road infrastructure districts

By Logan Ridenour







