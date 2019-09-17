Jones, who was arrested June 7, was arrested on one count of pornography with a juvenile, principle to first degree rape and malfeasance in office.

A terminated Iberville Parish Sheriff's deputy and a St. Gabriel woman both pleaded not guilty to charges of numerous sex crimes charges against a one-year-old on Thursday in the 18th Judicial District Court.

Shaedrick Jones and Iyehesa Todd pleaded innocent on charges of rape, along with distribution of child pornography and aggravated crimes against nature.

The case drew national attention.

Jones was terminated upon his arrest. The resume for Jones included stints with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, along with police departments in White Castle and Maringouin.

St. Gabriel police arrested Jones on Friday after Iyehesa Todd, 26, informed investigators about the sexual assault.

According to reports, Jones came to her home to carry out an arrest warrant over a traffic violation.

He allegedly told Todd he would not arrest her if she would let him video the sexual act which he said was "one of his fantasies."

A GPS to Jones's unit led investigators to determine he was at Todd's house during the incident. Computers and other electronic devices were seized as part of the investigation.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said at the time that he "never saw anything so sickening and disgusting" in his life.