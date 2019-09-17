"It's all about the kids," explained LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. "Getting the next generation involved with nature and exposing them to a wide variety of options and activities is important. Our events provide a taste of what's available in our Sportsman’s Paradise."

Louisiana's National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration, which is expected to draw several thousand children and adults, is set for Saturday, September 28, in four locations around the state.

NHFD has become a tradition since its establishment in the early 1970s. Since then, every fourth Saturday in September is dedicated to Louisiana’s popular outdoor pastimes.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries introduced its first NHFD event in 1982 at the Monroe District Office, and in the following years, additional locations were added to its roster. Today, more than 10,000 people statewide attend the celebrations, establishing the department's largest, free public event.

This year, celebrations will include: Baton Rouge, Haughton, Woodworth and Monroe. All events are free and will feature exhibits from numerous local outdoor clubs, conservation organizations and businesses, including: Ducks Unlimited, Safari Club and CCA Louisiana. Attendees have the chance to try their skills at the shooting ranges, fishing ponds and boating activities, as well as learn about wildlife with live animals.

Event details are as follows:

Waddill Wildlife Refuge, 4142 North Flannery Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70814. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. PH: 225-765-2927 **This site will be stocked with adult-sized channel catfish. Anglers are urged to bring their own rod, reel and ice chest to keep their catch (limits apply).

The department thanks the following sponsors for their generous support of this year's event: Armstrong Cricket Farm, Associated Food Stores of Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Ch-Yo-Ca Hunting Camp, Entergy, GN Gonzales of Baton Rouge, KNOE Channel 8, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation, Louisiana Safari Club International Acadiana Chapter and the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

Be sure to take someone, especially a young person, outside and introduce them to a whole new world of enjoyment at one of our scheduled events. Additional details are available at http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/nhfd2019.

Contributed by LDWF