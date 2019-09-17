Constitution Day is a federal observance of September 17, 1787, when 39 Founding Fathers signed and adopted the U.S. Constitution which recognizes the rights of all citizens whether by birth or naturalization.

The Louisiana Supreme Court will celebrate Constitution Day, Tuesday, September 17, 2019, by giving free pocket-sized copies of the U.S. Constitution to visitors of the courthouse located at 400 Royal Street.

All are encouraged to pick up a copy and visit the exhibits in the Louisiana Supreme Court Museum and the Louisiana Law Library.

Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson commented, "On its 232nd Anniversary, we commemorate the United States Constitution which created our judicial, legislative and executive branches of government that work together to govern our nations' citizens. This revered document laid the foundation for access to rights and freedoms for citizens of the day, and established a roadmap that is relevant to today’s citizens and those who follow."

The courthouse is located at 400 Royal Street in the French Quarter and is open to visitors between 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday - Friday. No food, drink or cameras are permitted in the building, however cell phones are permitted.

Contributed by La. Supreme Court