The Southern University Ag Center will host its inaugural Learning Everyday About Development (L.E.A.D.) Conference for mayors and community leaders on October 8 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the St. Gabriel Community Center, 1400 Gordon Simon Leblanc Drive, in St. Gabriel, La. 70776.

The conference will equip mayors, police juries, city council members and other community decision-makers with the tools to help communities reach their potential while unlocking previously untapped resources.

Topics covered during the conference will include:

--Bettering our communities through grants

--Community Development meets STEM

--Initiatives used to develop my community economically

The conference is free, but pre-registration is required. To register, visit http://www.suagcenter.com/form/learning-everyday-about-development-lead-conference.

The deadline to register is September 30, 2019.

For additional information about the L.E.A.D. Conference, contact Gerald Williams at 225-771-5782 or email him at garald_williams@suagcenter.com.

Contributed by SU Ag Center