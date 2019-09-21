Leesville was effective through the air and on the ground to move to 3-0 on the year.

The Wampus Cats totaled 344 yards en route to their 48-12 win over Washington-Marion Friday night on the road.

"They gave us some fits with things up front, but I thought our kids executed," Leesville head coach Robert Causey said. "They executed the plays called, and whatever they give us, we're going to take."

Leesville went up 6-0 on a 17-yard pass from quarterback Jacob Mount to receiver Darius Sawyer, but Washington-Marion quickly tied it up with an 8-yard run from Ja'Then Royal.

Royal was the main focus of the Charging Indian offense, racking up 122 yards on 19 carries.

"We struggled a little bit early and had some injures," Causey said. "We had to play some young kids early and throughout the course of the game. They had to grow up some, and as the game went on, we played a little bit better and little bit better. By the start of the second quarter, I thought we were handling the run game pretty well. When you're young, it takes a while, and you have to adjust some."

Khrystian Hoffpauir caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Mount, but once again, Washington-Marion had an answer – a 32-yard touchdown pass to make it 13-12.

From there, the Wampus Cats rolled, scoring 35 straight points in the second and third quarters.

Caleb Gallashaw ran a kickoff back to the house, Mount threw two more touchdown – one to Hoffpauir and one to Sawyer –, D'ante Gallashaw punched in a 6-yard run and Noah Allain scored the last touchdown of the game with a 7-yard run.

"We still have a lot of mistakes and room for improvement," Causey said. "I said that if this is the best we can play, then what a sad season it's going to be. We have to continue to grow and improve every game. On special teams, we are short in some areas, and on defense, we are still looking for some answers. I told the coaches that every Friday exposes what some of our weaknesses are, and we have the weekend to get them fixed."

D'ante Gallashaw led Leesville with 73 rushing yards, and Mount threw for 166 yards on 9-of-18 passing. Sawyer racked up 101 yards on three catches.

The win moves the Wampus Cats to 3-0 on the year, as they prepare for Pineville (1-2) next week.

"It's always a great game when you play Pineville," Causey said. "It's always one you want to keep on your schedule. They are a tough 5A school. Their offense hasn't changed and have good skills kids with big kids upfront. They are going to come after us and take away what we do best and play left handed. It's going to be a good test for us that's going to help us down the road."