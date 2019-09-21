On a swashbuckling Friday at South Beauregard Elementary, the students and teachers celebrated International Talk Like A Pirate Day.

The school has celebrated the day for over six years and brings a load of fun activities along with it each year.

As a special treat for the teachers, Trunkline Gas Co. in Longville provided BBQ meals for them to show its support for South Beauregard Elementary.

The Lake Charles Buccaneers came and “raided” the school and showed off their dazzling pirate costumes while meeting with the kids. The Buccaneers handed out treasure bags to the kids who were dressed like little pirates themselves. The gym was filled with the smiling faces of kids waving jolly roger flags, wearing eyepatches and digging through their bag of treasures.

Principal Chad Schulz explained the tradition saying that the event has proven to be both fun and educational for the students.

“International Talk Like a Pirate Day is an international holiday, but what we’ve done here is tied it to literacy,” he said. “The teachers dress up as pirates and read pirate themed books to the kids. The Lake Charles Buccaneers always show up and do an awesome job meeting with the kids and handing out treats. It’s one of those days that we the biggest smiles on our kids faces all over campus. They enjoy it, and so do we.”

The Lake Charles Buccaneers are a nonprofit group of people who dress up like pirates and perform reenactments at various schools, festivals and other events. They are most known for their presence at the Louisiana Pirate Festival in Lake Charles (formerly known as Contraband Days).

Dr. Wayne Mcclure was one of the pirates in attendance, and he is perhaps better known for his work at Texas State Optical and his support of South Beauregard High School as a partner in education.

“Pirate Day at South Beauregard is always a great time,” Mcclure said. “It is always fun to give the kids some treats and make their day. Everything we do is made possible from our volunteers.”

Those interested in joining the Buccaneers can log on to their website or check them out on Facebook as well.

