The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending September 19 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

September 12

Moran, Eddie J, 59, 37313 HWY 74 136, GEISMAR, State Probation Violation, Aggravated Battery

Ursin, Jeanna, 39, 8544 S ST LANDRY AVE 31, GONZALES, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Warner, Jessie Terrel, 37, 12195 RODDY RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Caple, Aleuxis, 35, 37113 WHITE RD 39, PRAIRIEVILLE, Violations of Protective Orders

Dupont, Tyler S, 27, 18718 MAGNOLIA ESTATES RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Adair, Pamela Nicole, 35, 37387 DUTTON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Violations of Protective Orders

Warren, Tamera, 26, 1734 CREOLE STREET, LaPlace, Battery of a dating partner

Mumphrey, Shedrick, 33, 811 LESSARD ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Child Passenger Restraint System, No Driver's License on Person, Cruelty to Juveniles, Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age, Driving on Right Side of Road; Exceptions

September 13

Ford, Brelle T, 27, 1926 S ANGELA ST, GONZALES, Criminal Conspiracy, State Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Mortgage fraud

Vercher, David Lee, II, 49, 16282 GALVEZ AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Kerner, Shane Thomas, 36, 5223 QUINNCY ST, Metairie, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule IV CDS (Clonazepam), Obtaining CDS by fraud by obtaining a RX or RX blank form for CDS/Legend Drug by fraud, theft, misrepresentation, etc., Obtaining CDS by Fraud by Altering any prescription for a CDS, Identity Theft under $300 (Misdmeanor)

Scott, Joshua, 27, 9487 BALBOA DR., Baton Rouge, State Probation Violation

Naquin, Mary, 28, 7440 SHRIMPERS ROW, Dulac, Nonconsensual disclosure of a private image, Violations of Protective Orders

Watson, Anthony Aaron, 38, 43039 HWY 30, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft of a Firearm

Battley, Quincy Robert, 19, 7749 E DRIFTWOOD DR, Ventress, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Violations of Protective Orders

McFerrin, Jason Eugene, Jr, 27, 11225 TRACY ST, ST AMANT, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Harvey, Jamie Kentrell, 26, 14447 OAK MEADOW ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Wise, Clifford Joseph, 39, 407 CLAIBORNE ST 206, DONALDSONVILLE, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Domestic Abuse Battery

Claiborne, Clifford, 63, 11232 RODDY RD, GONZALES, Vehicle Turning Left at Intersection, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

September 14

Rainey, Justin, 29, 120 OAK RIDGE AVE C, DONALDSONVILLE, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Sanford, Todd Christopher, 43, 18163 MCCRORY RD, LA, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Hunt, Adam Leroy, 33, 711 HOUMAS ST 4, Donaldsonville, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Resisting an Officer by Violence, Resistance, or Opposition, Reckless Operation, Second Degree Battery

Cheeseboro, Sean, 32, 810 SUN RD, LOWER PEACH TREE, AL, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony), Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Second Degree Murder/Attempt

Rusha, Patrick Edwin, Jr, 27, 13009 HAROLD RD, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Carter, Demaric N, 53, 14343 LEOLA CARTER RD, GONZALES, Criminal Mischief/ Throwing any stone or any other missile in any street, avenue, alley, road, highway, open space

Tranchina, Mason Paul, 27, 43365 HWY 931, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Roger, Michael R, 33, 1417 E JORDAN'S XING, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Jeffery, Matthew, 37, 3925 W ADCOCK DR, Texarkana, AR, Violations of Protective Orders, Violations of Protective Orders

Jimenez, Fausto Liera, 30, 15243 SWEET PECAN, Prairieville, Hold for Other Agency, Driver must be Licensed, When Lighted Lamps are Required, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

September 15

Simon, Leondro L, 38, 518 ST PATRICK STREET, DONALDSONVILLE, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Gibson, Kirk Allen, 27, 1407 MCKINLEY ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Theft less than $1,000

Solano, Eric J, 24, 709 STARRING LANE, Baton Rouge, Hold for Other Agency, Driver must be Licensed, Simple escape; aggravated escape, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Headlamps on motor vehicles; motorcycles and motordriven cycles, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Regira, Charles M, 21, 1520 E TIFFANI ST, GONZALES, Stopping, Standing or Parking Prohibited in Specified Places, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Romair, William F, 40, 10474 ACY RD, ST AMANT, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony)

Barkemeyer, Joshua, 35, 11261 DENHAM RD, GONZALES, Possession of Mariuana; 3rd or more (Felony), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Meyers, Sarah, 29, 10474 ACY RD, ST AMANT, Parole Violation, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited; Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Felony), Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription

Marie, Jessica, 34, 10474 ACY RD, ST AMANT, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited; Possession of Schedule III CDS, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Hydrocodone), Obstruction of Justice/ Destruction/ Damage/ Vandalism, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited; Obtaining Legend Drugs by Misrepresentation or Fraud, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Bennett, Kevin Joseph, Jr, 22, 609 W FOURTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Self-mutilation by a prisoner / All Other Offenses, Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence, Domestic abuse aggravated assault, Violations of Protective Orders

Richardson, Jerry l, Jr , 24, 1312 S HEMPSHIRE AVE, GONZALES, Simple Assault, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Corretjer, Amber, 29, 18658 QUEEN FLORENCE FARMS ROW, Livingston, Bond Revocation, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor), Hit and Run Driving, Resisting an Officer, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Aggravated Flight from an Officer (Felony), Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony), Reckless Operation

Dupre, Cayden, 19, 15330 JIM MAYERS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

September 16

Twidwell, Amy, 31, 44419 HWY 429, ST AMANT, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Terrell, Mark R, 33, 44419 HWY 429, ST AMANT, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Dickerson, Kathleen k, 62, 13179 HONEY DR, BATON ROUGE, Flight from an officer (Misdemeanor), Maximum Speed Limit, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic

Davis, Rebekah, 27, 14496 AIRLINE HWY, GONZALES, Interfering with a Law Enforcement Investigation, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence

Fenley, Jason Paul, 40, 44064 LEBEAU RD, ST AMANT, Simple Assault, Battery of a dating partner

Anderson, Mychelle Destiny, 20, 12073 RODDY RD, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Simple Assault

Dunn, Aaliyah, 21, 301 W SIXTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Simple Assault

Lawless, Brian Ellis, 26, 17424 PALADIN DR, BATON ROUGE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Charles, John Robert, 44, 72294 GORDON AVE, Abita Springs, Forgery

Foreman, Edward J, 47, 16009 TIGER HEIGHTS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Meche, Deirdre, 40, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Parker, Chant M, 34, 14110 GARY BABIN RD, ST AMANT, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Brouillette, Matthew Joseph, 30, 479 SHELL BEACH RD, PIERRE PART, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Roberts, Horace L, 64, 217 N FRANCES AVE, GONZALES, Probation Violation

Spottsville, Christina A, 42, 42067 GEORGE DUPLESSIS RD, GONZALES, Second Degree Battery

Dixon, Cody M, 26, 39327 CATOIRE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Aggravated Burglary; with Weapon, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony), Theft less than $1,000

September 17

Macedo, Angel, 37, 6954 WHITLOW DR, Baton Rouge, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Cockerham, Erica Nicole, 30, 10775 WAKEFIELD DR, St. Francisville, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Grego, Paul A, Jr, 26, 16368 OLD JEFFERSON HWY, PRAIRIEVILLE, Armed Robbery, Home Invasion (Battery), Monetary Instrument Abuse, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Possession of Schedule III CDS (Suboxone), Possession of Schedule III CDS, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Heroin

Briley, Larry Ray, 56, 16139 AIKENS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant , Simple Battery

Brown, April E, 39, 18364 CRAIG ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Resisting an Officer, Possession of Schedule II CDS, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Bourgeois, Jamie B, 49, 41082 BUSY NEEDLES RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $750

Chenier, Colby, 27, 2935 WEBB DR, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Babin, Derek James, 38, 35374 TERRY RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Wilburn, April Nicole, 31, 308 N AIRLINE HWY, GONZALES, Child Desertion

Villeneuve, Jared, 32, 41270 MERRITT EVANS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft, Monetary Instrument, Bank Fraud

Redmond, Austin, 33, 7536 VICE PRESIDENT, BATON ROUGE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Johnson, Ralph Kenneth, 39, 32040 LACROIX RD, WHITE CASTLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

September 18

Hope, Allison, 46, 12051 HOLLYWOOD PARK DR, GEISMAR, Domestic Abuse Battery

Demery, Jeremiah Lucas, 20, 2506 EVERGREEN CHURCH RD, Pemebroke, NC, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Davila, Arthur Jr, 19, 6375 HWY 405, DONALDSONVILLE, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Pedescleaux, Breyana Jaroud, 33, 39037 VENUS AVE, DARROW, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin

Payne, Crystal Antionette, 36, 38276 JOSH BROWN RD, GONZALES, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS

Gibson, Kirk Allen, 27, 1407 MCKINLEY ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS

Bibbs, Felton C, 61, 810 CATALPA ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)

Beaureau, Tameka, 43, 44498 BRAUD ST, SORRENTO, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS

Hamilton, Ryon Michael, 41, 407 W FOURTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Manufacture/Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Jackson, Tyros Martel, Jr, 20, 38278 JOSH BROWN RD, GONZALES, Manufacture/Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS

Jackson, Clifton Lee, 64, 112 ROSCOE ST, GONZALES, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)

Carter, John, 60, 14301 LEOLA CARTER RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS

Gomez, Antoine, 24, 811 LESSARD ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Cayette, Jalen Samuel , 19, 115 BURNS DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Cooley, Joni Lanel, 43, 11191 RIVER HIGHLANDS DR, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule IV CDS (Diazepam), Possession of Schedule III CDS (Suboxone)

Davis, Dontrell, 32, 112 DAVIS ST, Paincourtville, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Phillips, Jamie Elizabeth, 39, 39187 BABIN RD, GONZALES, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Following Vehicles, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor), Theft of a Motor Vehicle $1k to $5k (Felony)

Moran, Barry J, 52, 45211 LAKE SETTLEMENT DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Desira, Brentrelle, 28, 714 E OAK HAVEN ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Cahill, Blake Joseph, 28, 14507 OAK MEADOW ST, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Laiche, Tandy L, 40, 8102 SHELLY ST, SORRENTO, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Painter, Paul Gerald, Jr, 49, 10431 CHARTIN LN, ST AMANT, Simple Battery, Domestic Abuse Battery

Watson, Anthony Aaron, 38, 43039 HWY 30, GONZALES, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

September 19

Knowles, Michael A, 33, 8939 JEFFERSON HWY #209, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Mejia-Ramos, Fredys Orlando, 38, 42245 MOODY DIXON #11, Prairieville, Turning Movements and Required Signals, Driver must be Licensed, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Berthelot, Austin, 40, 3867 COOKS LN, JACKSON, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Possession of Schedule IV CDS, Possession of Schedule III CDS (Steroids)