Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre named Tony Burton as Honorary Sheriff for the month of August.

"Tony is a truly selfless individual. He is the model of service to those in our community most in need: the sick, the injured, those struggling with addiction and despair," said Sheriff Webre. "Ascension Parish is a better place because of Tony Burton."

Tony works in the insurance and financial services industry. He is a volunteer instructor in religious education to high school students. In 2019, he began organizing and hosting "Cruisin 4 Causes," a car show/cruise every third Saturday of the month at Cabela's in Gonzales where money is raised for various worthy causes.

He has helped rise over $10,000 for different causes in the Ascension area, including for children and youth stricken with illnesses and injuries, a women's sobriety house, a veteran's rehabilitation facility, and programs that assist in suicide prevention.

Tony has been married to his wife Rebecca for 21 years, and together, they have five children: Holli, Anna, Chad, Matthew, and Joseph.

"I want to thank Tony for the work he does to help those in our community and encourage others to join his efforts to impact the lives of our neighbors in positive ways," added Sheriff Webre.

