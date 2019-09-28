It was just one of those nights for the Rosepine offense, as the Eagles lost 14-7 to Sacred Heart.

The Eagles are still dealing with some growing pains with young players on both sides of the ball.

"I thought the kids fought hard the whole game," Rosepine head coach Brad Ducote said. "We couldn't run the football how we're capable of. They beat us upfront. We couldn't adjust to it at times. It was like a chess match. We'd run something, and they would be in the right blitz to stop it. It was just one of those games.

"Going into the year, I thought our front would be our strong point, and at times, it is. We have to get better up front, and we have to execute better with our skill. We just have to be more consistent."

The Eagles defense was on point, allowing just 251 total yards with 59 passing yards.

After a scoreless first quarter, Sacred Heart scored on a 26-yard run to go up 7-0. The Trojans added another touchdown – a 2-yard touchdown – to extend the lead to 14-0.

"I told them to just hang in there," Ducote said. "I thought our defense played well the whole night. I told them to keep plugging along, and we will turn this thing around."

With 10:22 to play in the game, Rosepine quarterback Ethan Frey hit Josh Cummings for a 42-yard touchdown pass to get the Eagles on the board.

Frey was 13-for-22 through the air for 150 yards with a touchdown and two picks – both coming off tipped passes.

"We got a big play in the fourth quarter, but could never really get it rolling," Ducote said.

The Eagles were unable to find the endzone the rest of the way, falling to 1-3 on the year.

Grant Ducote led Rosepine with 59 yards on 17 carries, and Isaiah Stinson caught six passes for 63 yards.

"We have to keep doing what we are doing but get better at it," Ducote said. "I tell them that after every practice and game. We have to put it all together, and we'll be fine."