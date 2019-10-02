As her husband tried to move him, the camel sat on the man's wife. In a desperate attempt to escape from under the camel, she bit the animal in what one report described as "the private area."

A bizarre incident recently at a Grosse Tete truck stop continues to draw attention – and now it has moved beyond the local area.

The Washington Post, along with publications abroad and "Weekend Update" on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" have picked up on the story about Caspar the Camel, an attraction at the Tiger Truck Stop, who recently drew attention after an incident at the business at the La. 77-Interstate 10 interchange.

Security video footage showed a man toss treats into Caspar's fenced area, which prompted his and his wife's dog to jump to fence to fetch them. The deaf dog did not respond, which prompted the man's wife to crawl under the fence to retrieve the pet.

As her husband tried to move him, the camel sat on the man's wife. In a desperate attempt to escape from under the camel, she bit the animal in what one report described as "the private area."

The camel has been part of the truck stop since July, as a replacement to Tony the Tiger, the longtime mascot at the business.

Coincidentally, the tiger was also a center of controversy, stemming from complaints by animal rights groups over what they considered cruelty.