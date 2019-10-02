He says the tournament allows for a great family environment, where safety is a top concern.

Steve Barlow of Gonzales, La. took second place at the 10th Ride the Bull Kayak Fishing Tournament. It was hosted by the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Louisiana in the Grand Isle from August 23 through August 24.

According to the CCA it is the largest extreme kayak fishing tournament in the world. This is the eighth time Steve Barlow has participated with his son-in-law. He also competes alongside his friends.

He says the tournament allows for a great family environment, where safety is a top concern.

Barlow says they begin by catching their own bait to prepare for the tournament ahead. This year, his winning fish was 26.44 pounds.

It was the second one caught that morning.

After the chase boats retrieve the fish, they will mark the time caught, weight and length. Following that, they will take it back to the dock, revive it and release it back into the water.

After he caught his first fish, he was told it was the second one caught that morning and bigger than the first. From that point forward, he didn't look at the board or check his status, "So I wouldn't jinx myself," Barlow said.

After catching one of the biggest fish this year, Barlow remains humble.

"It's surreal, it's unbelievable," he said.

One thing he has learned in the last eight years is that it's really a game of chance.

"Everybody out there has just as much a chance as everybody else," Barlow said.

He says the best part of the tournament is spending time with others.

"If they like the comradery of good friends and good people, a tournament well put-on and organized, this is the thing to do," he said.