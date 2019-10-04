The Lady Griffins fought back from deficits in both the third and fourth sets and came away with a 3-1 victory, their first ever in the Gold Dome.

The Gold Dome has been a house of horrors for Dutchtown. Even last season, when the Lady Griffins shared the district title with St. Amant, they lost to them in four sets when they played there.

Coming into Thursday night's league matchup, they had never beaten the Lady Gators in that venue. That dubious streak is now over.

The Lady Griffins, surging on the strength of seven straight victories, took the first set against the Lady Gators. And even when St. Amant countered with a win in the second set, it was never "here we go again" for Dutchtown.

"I don't think we've ever won a 'Geaux Pink' match either, so that was real big for us. I talked to the girls about that yesterday," Dutchtown head coach Patrick Ricks said. "The spirit in the stands was great, and on the court, it was exciting. Both teams played hard, so it was nice to come out with a win."

St. Amant jumped out to a 5-2 lead to begin the opening set, but Dutchtown responded with an 11-3 run that netted them a 13-8 advantage. They were then able to control the rest of the frame.

After a kill by India Bennett and a St. Amant serving error, the Lady Griffins took the opening set, 25-19.

Most of the second set was back-and-forth action until the Lady Gators were able to jump ahead 18-15. From there, they rolled.

Some Dutchtown errors contributed to an 8-0 run by St. Amant to finish out the frame. They won it by a score of 25-16.

The Lady Gators kept the momentum going in the third as they went up 4-1 and controlled the first part of the set.

However, Dutchtown charged back hard, taking the led at 16-15. Later, Bennett scored to give them a four-point advantage.

The Lady Griffins took the set, 25-21, with a big block by Zoe Wooten.

Trying to force a fifth set, St. Amant started the fourth with another early lead. A kill by Elaina Anderson put them up 7-3.

But once again, Dutchtown had an answer. A 5-0 run gave them a 10-8 lead. From there, they never looked back.

The Lady Griffins took the frame, 25-17, and collected the four-set victory.

"I was really proud of them because we had been losing focus," Ricks said. "We had a match on Tuesday where we would win one, then lose one, but tonight, I thought they kept their focus up. St. Amant had leads in all of those sets, but I thought we did a great job of fighting them off and finishing. I was really proud of them for that."

In defeat, St. Amant was led by Anderson and Gracie Duplechein. Each player had 10 kills. Maggie Diez chipped in with 13 digs.

As for Dutchtown, they were led by Wooten with 15 kills, four blocks and four aces.

Alex Logarbo led them in digs with 14, and Jaela Drumgole was the leader in assists with 19.

It continues to be an amazing start for Dutchtown. The win against St. Amant was their eighth straight, and it improved their overall record to 17-1. Most importantly, it gave them a 2-0 record to begin district play.

"It's definitely good to get off to a 2-0 start," Ricks said. "We haven't done that recently. We usually win one and lose one, and then we have to fight, so it's good to start off at 2-0 for a change."