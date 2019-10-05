A new book chronicling the life of one of Merryville High School’s most famous alumni is set to be released on Oct. 15. The book is titled Red Cagle: West Point’s Three Time All American. Author Cathy Post is going to be present at the Merryville High School Centennial Celebration on Oct. 19 at Merryville High School.

Post is a graduate of McNeese State University, a retired high school and kindergarten teacher, and a former Legal Secretary for the District Attorney and Third Circuit Court of Appeals in Lake Charles.

Cagle’s legacy defines Merryville so much that the football field bears his name. Cagle is known for his standout college football success playing for Southern University from 1922-1925.

While at Southern he scored a total of 235 points, which is a school record that lasted until 1989.

After his time at Southern, he played for four years at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

There, he was known as the “Red Thunderbolt of West Point.” During his college years, he became a three-time All-American (1928-1930).

Cagle was featured on the cover of Time Magazine in 1929 as the Captain of the West Point football team in what has become an iconic photo for the Merryville community.

After his success in college, Cagle played in the National Football League for the New York Giants. He played for the Giants from 1930-1932.

At one point, Cagle was the highest-paid player on the team. He earned $500 per game in 1932, and was the second-highest-paid player in the entire league behind Red Grange of the Chicago Bears who earned $550.

In his final year as a professional player, Cagle both played and co-owned the Brooklyn Dodgers. He retained his co-owner status until he sold his stake in the team in 1934.

Cagle tragically died at the age of 37 in 1942 when he fell down the stairs of a subway station in Manhattan and fractured his skull.

Cagle’s milestones on and off the field have made him a local legend that has stood the test of time. This new book will give readers a chance to learn about the man behind the legend.

Red Cagle: West Point’s Three Time All American will be released on Oct 15 in book stores and online book retailers.