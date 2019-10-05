Merryville rebounded from a loss to open up its district schedule last week to knock off Elton.

Four different Panthers found the endzone as they picked up the 26-14 win Thursday night at home.

"I wouldn't say it was a must-win game for us, but it was a need-to-win-situation for us," Merryville head coach Randy Jones said.

"We really did a good job and did some things last night that we had been working on. We're progressing forward."

Merryville recorded 313 yards on the ground with 177 coming from Cam'ron Williams and 79 yards from Julian Hamilton.

"It's definitely big for us to have guys that can find the endzone," Jones said. "We put a lot of pressure on Cam'ron with how many carries we give him, but if you are ready for him, we have other guys that can do things for us. Julian had a heck of a game. We had him in position to block, but last week, it was Cam'ron making blocks for him. It turned out well for us. We are very unselfish right now."

Elton got on the board first in the first quarter to take a 6-0 lead on bad snap on a punt that was returned for a score, but the Panthers tied it up with an 18-yard run by Hamilton in the second quarter.

Williams gave Merryville the lead in the third quarter with a 7-yard run, and Brice Foster extended the lead with a 24-yard run in the fourth.

"We made some really decent adjustments to do what they were doing," Jones said. "They really slowed us down in the first half. We knew their defense was good, and we made some adjustments at halftime. I just told the kids that there is a lot of football left to play. They felt the urgency, I think, and turned it on."

Elton connected on a 12-yard pass to pull within 6, but the Panthers scored on the next drive on an 11-yard pass from Blaise Duncan to Ross Cournoyer.

"That was big," Jones said about the 96-yard drive. "It was our best drive of the year."

Merryville (2-3, 1-1) takes on East Beauregard next week on the road.

"I wish we could put on 200 pounds each," Jones said. "We are going to try and get some penetration. We know what they do and that it is difficult to stop. It boils down, for us, to outscore them. We know they are going to push the ball and score. With our offense getting better, we might be able to do that."