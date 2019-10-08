Anyone interested in placing an order should call by Tuesday, October 29.

The Iberville Parish 4-H Program is sponsoring a Sweet Potato and Pecan Sale. Proceeds from this fundraiser will be allocated to the Iberville 4-H Foundation to off-set the cost of camping experiences, club meeting supplies, educational workshops, and field trips for local youth.

The fundraiser will include the sale of sweet potatoes (10, 20, & 40 pound boxes), peeled pecans (3 pound boxes), sugared pecans, roasted pecans, and chocolate covered pecans (1 pound boxes). Anyone interested in placing an order should call 225-687-5155 by Tuesday, October 29.

The sweet potatoes and pecans will be available for pick up on Tuesday, November 12 and Wednesday, November 13 from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. at the Iberville Parish 4-H Office (25250 C.M. "Mike" Zito Lane, Plaquemine, LA). Any orders that are not picked up by 5 p.m. on November 13 will be sold on a first come, first serve basis.

Contributed by Iberville Parish 4-H