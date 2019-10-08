LFT is an organization of teachers and support staff, governed by elected teachers and support staff. It is widely recognized as Louisiana's largest and most effective advocate for teachers and school employees.
Louisiana Federation of Teachers and School Employees (LFT), has announced endorsements for the 2019 primary elections. 74 candidates have been selected from around the state who have each demonstrated their commitment to supporting public education issues which influence our schools, our teachers, and our students.
"LFT's only priority when endorsing candidates is whether or not they will support the work our members do every day in Louisiana Public Schools. We aren't concerned about Democrat or Republican, only their commitment to public education. We have to ask: will this candidate uphold the values of public education and ensure every school is the best it can be?" said Larry Carter, President of Louisiana Federation of Teachers and School Employees. "I think that this year we have some great candidates who can really make a difference in our children’s future," he added.
The full list of endorsements is as follows:
Governor – John Bel Edwards
Board of Elementary and Secondary Education
District 1: Marion Bonura
District 2: Shawon Bernard & Ashonta Wyatt
District 3: Janice Perea
District 5: Stephen Chapman
District 6: Gregory Spiers
District 7: Timala 'Timmie' Melancon
District 8: Vereta Tanner Lee
State Senate
2nd District: Edward 'Ed' Price
3rd District: Joseph 'Joe' Bouie
5th District: Karen Carter Peterson
10th District: Arita M. Lipps Bohannan
12th District: Darrell Fairburn
13th District: J. Rogers Pope
14th District: Patricia 'Pat' Smith
15th District: Regina A. Barrow
16th District: Beverly Brooks Thompson
20th District: Brenda Babin
24th District: Gerald Boudreaux
28th District: Robert Johnson
29th District: Jay Luneau
30th District: James K. Armes
36th District: Ryan Gatti
38th District: John Milkovich
39th District: Gregory Tarver
State House of Representatives
1st District: Randall Liles
5th District: Brian A. Salvatore
10th District: Creighton Wilson
16th District: Frederick D. Jones
18th District: Jeremy S. LaCombe
20th District: Neil Riser
21st District: C. Travis Johnson
26th District: 'Ed' Larvadain
28th District: Donald Milligan
30th District: A. C. 'Chuck' Dowden
32nd District: Herman Ray Hill
33rd District: Stuart Moss
34th District: Wilford Carter
36th District: Phillip Tarver
38th District: 'Phil Cowboy' Lemoine
39th District: Paul 'Polo' Carter
40th District: Dustin Miller
43rd District: Leslie Bourque
45th District: Rhonda Kim Gleason
47th District: Ryan Bourriaque
48th District: Dana Dugas
51st District: Clayton Voisin
57th District: Randal L. Gaines
58th District: 'Ken' Brass
62nd District: Roy Daryl Adams
63rd District: Barbara West Carpenter
66th District: Morgan Lamandre
67th District: Leah Cullins
68th District: Taryn C. Branson
70th District: Belinda Davis
71st District: Lori Callais
71st District: 'Buddy' Mincey
72nd District: 'Robby' Carter
73rd District: William 'Bill' Wheat
74th District: Cindy Renee Winch
75th District: Malinda Brumfield White
76th District: S. Michele Blanchard
83rd District: Kyle M. Green
84th District: Timothy P. Kerner
87th District: Rodney Lyons
88th District: Kathy Edmonston
89th District: Erin Feys Powell
91st District: Mandie Landry
94th District Tammy Savoie
95th District Robin Parrott
96th District Cammie 'Yogi' Maturin
97th District Matthew Willard
100th District Jason Hughes
105th District Mack Cormier
Contributed by the Louisiana Federation of Teachers and School Employees