Randy Sexton has seen plenty of growth in his three terms as Iberville Parish Assessor – and he wants to watch it continue another four years.

Before he gets that opportunity, the Grosse Tete native must defeat fellow North Iberville resident and former Maringouin Mayor Demi Lynn Vorise in the Oct. 12 election.

POST/SOUTH made several attempts over the last month to reach Vorise, who did not respond for an interview.

Sexton, meanwhile, heads into the race amid a huge influx of industry which has yielded the largest increase in revenue to come to Iberville Parish.

He took office in 2009 when he succeeded nine-term officeholder and second-generation Assessor James H. "Jimmy" Dupont, who did not seek re-election in the 2007 race.

Sexton has seen the parish tax collections increase to $70 million – a 60 percent hike from the $42 million total when he took office.

"I've been fortunate enough to be part of growth," said Sexton, 63. "It's not necessarily an accomplishment for this office, but it's great to see that industries have chosen to do business in Iberville Parish."

Collections last year totaled approximately $59 million. The spike comes largely from the end of the 10-year tax exemption for Shintech.

The added revenue will have a significant impact on the parish. It will particularly help the Iberville Parish School System, which will receive 55 percent of the additional tax revenue, while the remaining revenue will be funneled to other parish entities.

Another Shintech exemption expires in two years, which will bring an additional $9 million to the parish.

Sexton said he intends to continue the direction he has gone during his last three terms in office.

"If it's not broke, don't fix it," he said."I don't know if we really need to make any changes from the standpoint of our office."

Sexton has managed to make upgrades and pull his office out of tough financial times it faced after he assumed the reins.

"We were able to overcome those issues, and now we have a good surplus to implement improvements to better serve our parish," he said.

The improvements include upgrades to the computer systems, along with the second flyover through EagleView, which produces high resolution aerial imagery. Iberville was among the first parishes in Louisiana to implement the new high-tech imagery.

The three terms on the Iberville Parish Council have also helped Sexton understand both sides of government.

"I've been on the spending side (with the council) and now on the assessing sides – both sides of the coin," he said. "We've got some pretty tough elections coming up in this parish, including my own, but if all stays as it is right now, we have nothing but bright skies ahead of us."

The relationship with other parish entities has also helped maintain stability within the courthouse, Sexton said.

In fact, it's at one of the best points it has ever been, he said.

"We've always had opposing offices, but this is probably the best well balanced groups here, and we all work together well, it helps matters," Sexton said.