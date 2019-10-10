Iberville Parish Registrar of Voters Melissa S. Bourgoyne anticipates a 65 percent voter turnout on what should be a cool, crisp autumn Saturday.

High profile offices on the parish and state level, along with four amendments, go before voters in the primary election, which comes on the heels of a huge turnout for early voting.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday for statewide races, including elections for governor, lieutenant governor and other top seats.

The turnout will follow a new benchmark for early voter turnout. The total of 4,999 voters in the six-day period shattered the previous record of 3,668, set in in November 2016 on a ballot headlined by the presidential election between Donald Trump and Hillary Rodham Clinton.

In a demographic breakdown 2,755 of the voters were women, and 2.244 were men. On the racial totals, 3,123 of the voters were white, 1,809 were African American and 67 were listed as "other."

For party affiliation 3,088 of the early voters were Democrat, 1,810 were Republican, and 331 "other."

The high turnout in Iberville Parish coincided with the growing trend for early voting across Louisiana. A record number of 374,208 people cast votes statewide.

In neighboring parishes, Ascension drew 13,425 to the polls, Assumption had 2,211, East Baton Rouge tallied 41.399, Pointe Coupee had 3,350, St. Martin drew 7,066 and West Baton Rouge had 3,647.

East Baton Rouge Parish was the overwhelming leader statewide, followed by St. Tammany (25,390), Orleans (24,631), Jefferson (23,579) and Lafayette (12,111).

THE BALLOT

On the local level, Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso Jr. seeks his sixth full term in office. Ourso , a Democrat, has served as the parish's top administrative official since 1997 after the passage of a Home Rule Charter. He was re-elected in October 1999 to a four-year term and has been re-elected in every parish president election since.

Ourso will face opposition from Percy E. Butler Jr. of Plaquemine, O'Neal "Elmo" Bosley, and John "Mud-Bone" Lasseigne of Grosse Tete.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Brett Stassi will vie for his third term in office against Darren "D-Man" Bourgeois Sr. of Plaquemine.

Down the hall from Stassi at the Iberville Parish Courthouse, Assessor Randy Sexton will vie for a fourth term against former Maringouin Mayor Demi Lynn Vorise.

Two precincts in the Maringouin area will decide between incumbent state Rep. Jeremy LaCombe, D-New Roads, and Brandon Bergeron, R-Morganza. LaCombe won a race earlier this year to fill the vacancy left upon the resignation of Major Thibaut, who won an election to become the first Pointe Coupee Parish President.

Iberville Parish Clerk of Court Amy Matherne-Patin and Coroner Dr. James E. Grace went unopposed.

Parish Council members who received no opposition included Steve "Pine" Smith of District 5, Ty Arnold of District 7, Hunter S. Markins of District 8, Louis "Pete" Kelley Jr. of District 10 and Bart Morgan in District 13.

STATEWIDE

Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, faces Republican challengers Eddie Rispone of Baton Rouge and Congressman Ralph Abraham, from the northeast Louisiana town of Alto.

A hot race also looms for Commissioner of Insurance between incumbent Jim Donelon and fellow Republican Tim Temple.

In a race of local interest, Plaquemine attorney Ike Jackson Jr., a Democrat, will face Republican incumbent Jeff Landry in the race for state Attorney General. Jackson has received the backing of the Louisiana Democratic Party.

Here is the entire rundown for parish and state elections:

PARISH PRESIDENT

O'neal "Elmo' Bosley, No Party-White Castle

Percy E. Butler Jr., D-Plaquemine

John "Mud-Bone" Lasseigne, D-Grosse Tete

Jessel "Mitchell" Ourso Jr., D-Plaquemine

PARISH COUNCIL, DISTRICT 1

Ernest J. "Bayboy" Allen, D-White Castle

Shalonda Lewis Allen, D-White Castle

Kipp V. Knight, D-White Castle

PARISH COUNCIL DISTRICT 2

Chasity Berthelot Easley, D-Plaquemine

Mitchel J. Ourso, D-White Castle

PARISH COUNCIL, DISTRICT 3

Thomas E. Dominique Jr., D-Bayou Goula

Joseph "Mr. Me" Oliver Jr., D-Plaquemine

PARISH COUNCIL, DISTRICT 4

Leonard "Buck" Jackson, D-St. Gabriel

Lloyd "Toot" Videau, D-Carville

Alphonse Williams Jr., D-St. Gabriel

PARISH COUNCIL DISTRICT 6

Marvin "Tucka" Miles, D-Plaquemine

Raheem T. Pierce, D-Plaquemine

Wilbert Pryor Jr., D-Plaquemine

Claysha Williams, D- Plaquemine

PARISH COUNCIL DISTRICT 9

Ida "Seadee" Anderson, D-Plaquemine

Terry J. Bradford, D-Plaquemine

PARISH COUNCIL DISTRICT 11

Charles "Stormy" Dardenne. D-Grosse Tete

Tim Vallet, D-Grosse Tete

PARISH COUNCIL DISTRICT 12

Matt Jewell, D-Maringouin

Charles "D-Dot" Wiley, D-Maringouin

STATE

Governor: John Bel Edwards (incumbent), Ralph Abraham, Patrick Douget, Oscar "Omar" Dantzler, Gary Landrieu, Manuel "Russel" Leach, Patrick "Live Wire" Landry, M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza and Eddie Rispone.

Lieutenant Governor: Billy Nungesser (incumbent) and Rao M. Uppu.

Secretary of State: Kyle Ardoin (incumbent), Gwen Collins-Greenup, Thomas J. Kennedy III and Amanda "Jennings" Smith.

Attorney General: Jeff Landry (incumbent) and Ike Jackson Jr.

Treasurer: John Schroder (incumbent) Derrick Edwards and Teresa Kennedy.

Commissioner of Agriculture: Mike Strain (incumbent), Marguerite Green, Charlie Greer, Peter Williams and Bradly Zaunbracher.

Commissioner of Insurance: Jim Donelon (incumbent) and Tim Temple.

BESE District 3: Sandy LeBlanc Holloway and Janie Perea and Janice Perea.

BESE District 8: Preston Castille, Vereta Tanner Lee, Jonathan Loveall and Chakesha Webb Scott.