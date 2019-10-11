September marked 75 years since Operation Market Garden was launched. At the time, Operation Market Garden was one of the largest airborne operations up to that point in World War II.

While this may seem inconsequential to the people who read this community newspaper, 75 years ago one of DeRidder’s future mayors jumped out of a plane over a city in the Netherlands, hopped into one of the first boats he saw while facing heavy machine gunfire and knocked a German soldier unconscious with his fists all in hopes of liberating the Dutch people from the Nazi regime.

To fully inform someone on the magnitude of Operation Market Garden is an undertaking that one newspaper article should not attempt to surmount when there are books like “Strike and Hold” and films like “A Bridge Too Far” that can do a much better job.

This article is not about Operation Market Garden, but instead, a week of events that happened 75 years later because of Operation Market Garden.

First Lt. Bob “Booby Trap” Blankenship was a part of the 82nd Airborne I Company. He earned his nickname from having a knack for spotting Nazi booby traps while fighting during WWII.

By the end of the war, Blankenship had been awarded 2 Silver Stars, 1 Bronze Star, 5 Purple Hearts and the Military Order of William, which is one of the highest forms of recognition the Dutch Government awards to a foreigner.

By receiving this honor Robert C. Blankenship became Sir Robert C. Blankenship as the Order of William earns one the title of being a Knight.

You would think that a man who accomplished so much so early in his life would take it easy for the remaining years but not Blankenship.

The need to serve the public and his community ran strong through his veins. He came home from combat, got married, had three kids and moved to DeRidder, where he was elected Mayor. He created a life for himself that truly upheld the ideas of being a Knight.

He helped to cultivate a community that has continued to thrive. The actions that earned him the honors from the war became the forefront of his character as he walked through life with a joke in one hand and his community in the other.

His actions 75 years ago earned him some of the highest honors that are still being recognized today.

75 years later two WWII veterans were invited to the 75th Anniversary of Operation Market Garden in Nijmegen, Holland and were honored once again by the Dutch people and Allied Forces. One of those men being honored was former DeRidder Mayor Bob Blankenship.

Sadly Blankenship passed away far too soon, but in his place, he left a hole filled by his son, two daughters and grandchildren.

Local Assistant District Attorney Richie Blankenship stepped in for his dad to receive the recognition of the Orange Lanyard, representing the Order of William honor given out to the men 75 years ago. In an article written by Stars and Stripes, the events that earned Blankenship his cord were recounted.

“Robert Blankenship, on the other hand, had been in the first boat of an assault wave to cross the Waal River during a daring daylight operation to take back enemy territory. ‘As the next set of boats was preparing to land, an enemy machine gun opened fire from their left flank, wounding several men and pinning down the larger landing,’ the Army account stated.

Robert Blankenship crossed 100 yards of open terrain, getting to within 50 yards of the machine gun. He took aim with his rifle and killed the four-man crew. He then tackled a nearby German sniper, knocking him unconscious with his fists.”

Had Blankenship himself been there he would have probably had some sort of witty joke to tell and would have probably tried to jump with the current paratroopers. He would have represented himself and the town of DeRidder with prestige and a dash of laughter.

His absence did offer up his children and grandchildren a chance to carry on his legacy and in doing so they represented DeRidder just as well, with less prestige but more laughter.

The Orange Lanyard given to Blankenship’s Son is now safely back on American soil and will, like Blankenship himself, remain in DeRidder and a part of DeRidder’s history, forever.