District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports the following convictions from September 24, 2019 through October 1, 2019 before Judge Alvin Batiste:

1. Nicholas Alan Olano, 30005 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, La 70764, DOB: 09/17/1987 W/M. Convicted of Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 10 years at the Department of Corrections which was suspended and was placed on Probation for 3 years. Convicted of Attempted Monetary Abuse and was sentenced to 10 years at the Department of Corrections which was suspended and was placed on Probation for 3 years. Convicted of Theft of $1,000 or more but less than $5,000 and was sentenced to 3 years at the Department of Corrections which was suspended and was placed on Probation for 3 years. Convicted of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years at the Department of Corrections which was suspended and was placed on Probation for 2 years. All of these sentences were ordered to run concurrent with each other.

2. Jeremy Washington, 313 Mt Betel Lane, Donaldsonville, La 70346, DOB: 12/31/1982 B/M. Convicted of Monetary Instrument Abuse and was sentenced to 5 years at the Department of Corrections which was suspended and was placed on Probation for 3 years. Convicted of 2nd count of Monetary Instrument Abuse and was sentenced to 5 years at the Department of Corrections which was suspended and was placed on Probation for 3 years. Convicted of Possession of A Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years at the Department of Corrections which was suspended and was placed on Probation for 3 years. Convicted of Possession of Heroin or Fentanyl and was sentenced to 2 years at the Department of Corrections which was suspended and was placed on Probation for 2 years. All of these sentences were ordered to run concurrent with each other.

3. Shelby Williams, 58657 True Hope Lane, Plaquemine, La 70764, DOB: 05/25/1984 B/M. Convicted of Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 2 years in the Department of Corrections.

4. Travis J. Morales, 57705 Canal St., Plaquemine, La 70764, DOB: 05/12/1984 W/M. Convicted of 2 counts of Possession of Schedule II Controlled and Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years in the Department of Corrections. All of these sentences were ordered to run concurrent with each other.

5. Robert D. Smith, 6925 Hwy. 74, St. Gabriel, La 70776, DOB: 07/17/1993 W/M. Convicted of Battery of a Correctional Facility Employee and was sentenced to 1 year at the Department of Corrections. Convicted of 2 nd count of Battery of a Correctional Facility Employee and was sentenced to 1 year at the Department of Corrections. Convicted of 3 rd count of Battery of a Correctional Facility Employee and was sentenced to 1 year at the Department of Corrections. Convicted of 4th count of Battery of a Correctional Facility Employee and was sentenced to 1 year at the Department of Corrections.

6. Cobey Napoleon, 928 E. Monteray, Apt D, Gretna, La 70056, DOB: 02/20/1982 B/M. Convicted of Attempted Possession of Contraband Upon the Grounds of Any State Correctional Institution and was sentenced to 6 months at the Department of Corrections.

7. Demond Taylor, 15 Petit Bayou Lane, New Orleans, La 70129, DOB: 05/13/1991 B/M. Convicted of Attempted Battery of a Correctional Facility Employee and was sentenced to 6 months at the Department of Corrections.

8. Roberto Hernandez, 315 9th Street, Gretna, La 70053, DOB: 01/27/1989 W/M. Convicted of Attempted Battery of a Correctional Facility Employee and was sentenced to 6 months at the Department of Corrections.

9. Alphonso Reed, 6925 Hwy 74, St. Gabriel, La 70776, DOB: 10/26/1997 B/M. Convicted of Attempted Battery of a Correctional Facility Employee and was sentenced to 6 months at the Department of Corrections.

10. Barry Rafflee, Jr., 58934 Postell Ave., Plaquemine, La 70764, DOB: 07/21/1980 W/M. Convicted of Attempted Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 6 months at the parish jail.

11. Derek Allen Parr, Jr., 38506 Cal Rd, Gonzales, La 70737, DOB: 06/19/1992 W/M. Convicted of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years at the Department of Corrections which was suspended and was placed on Probation for 2 years.

12. Keith Musco, 2155 Hwy 1 South, Donaldsonville, La 70346, DOB: 01/24/1971 W/M. Convicted of Theft of $1,000 or more but less than $5,000 and was sentenced to 1 year in the Department of Corrections which was suspended and was placed on Probation for 1 year.

13. Felton Dominique, 32735 Adams Drive, White Castle, La 70788, DOB: 10/15/1996 B/M. Convicted of Illegal use of a weapon and was sentenced to Probation for 3 years. Convicted of Felony Theft and was sentenced to Probation for 3 years.

14. Gwendolyn Spears, 1251 North Ardenwood Dr., Baton Rouge, La 70806, DOB: 10/23/1962 B/F. Convicted of Introducing Contraband into or upon the Grounds of Any State Correctional Institution and was sentenced to Probation for 3 years.

15. Jarrett Jones, 77295 Iberville Drive, Maringouin, La 70757, DOB: 10/12/1996 B/M. Convicted of Theft of More than $1,000 But Less Than $5,000 and was placed on Probation for 3 years.

16. Lakeisha Bradley, 38156 Robert Wilson Rd, Gonzales, La 70733, DOB: 11/03/1985 B/F. Convicted of Aggravated Simple Assault with a Firearm and was placed on Probation for 2 years.

17. Dwain Aucoin, 35045 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, La 70764, DOB: 12/05/1995 W/M. Convicted of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $1,000 to $5,000 and was placed on Probation for 2 years.

18. Kenneth Little, 9946 Blakemore Ave, Baton Rouge, La 70810, DOB: 08/08/1990 B/M. Convicted of Felony Theft and was placed on Probation for 1 year.

Contributed by the 18th Judicial District Court