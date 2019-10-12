"This strategic win signals the expansion of our downstream and chemicals capabilities and growing presence in a key regional market."

Wood has been awarded a $20 million contract from SNF Floquip (SNF) to provide maintenance and supplemental project services at its chemicals manufacturing facilities located in Plaquemine, Louisiana and Pearlington, Mississippi.

The initial two-year contract comes with a one-year option to extend and was awarded following a competitive tender process.

Under the contract, Wood will mobilize around 100 employees to support the multi-discipline maintenance and project work scopes at the two facilities.

Andrew Stewart, CEO of Wood's Asset Solutions Americas business, said: "This strategic win signals the expansion of our downstream and chemicals capabilities and growing presence in a key regional market. Our strong proposition, combining end to end life cycle services with our chemical expertise, enables us to offer a complete package of scalable and tailored solutions to match the diverse needs of the region’s process industries.

"We're delighted to be working closely with SNF as we focus on ensuring a smooth transition of services from its incumbent provider, and look forward to delivering safe, steady and outstanding operations for our customer."

SNF Floquip is a subsidiary of SNF Holding, the world's leading manufacturer of water-soluble polymers, serving prominently public and industrial water and wastewater treatment markets.

Contributed by John Wood Group PLC