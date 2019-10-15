These are the final election results from the Secretary of State’s Office. Winners will have their names in bold font. If the election will go to a runoff the word “runoff” will be placed by the candidates who will participate in a runoff election on November 16.

Governor

All 3934 precincts reporting

Absentee reporting - 100%

Ralph Abraham (REP) 23.61% 317,142

Oscar "Omar" Dantzler (DEM) 0.82% 10,993

John Bel Edwards (DEM) (Runoff) 46.59% 625,960

Gary Landrieu (IND) 0.75% 10,084

Patrick "Live Wire" Landry (REP) 0.82% 10,966

"Eddie" Rispone (REP) (Runoff) 27.42% 368,311

Lieutenant Governor

All 3934 precincts reporting

Absentee reporting - 100%

Willie Jones (DEM) 31.86% 413,548

William "Billy" Nungesser (REP) 68.14% 884,292

Secretary of State

All 3934 precincts reporting

Absentee reporting - 100%

Kyle Ardoin (REP) (Runoff) 41.06% 528,247

"Gwen" Collins-Greenup (DEM) (Runoff) 33.78% 434,580

Thomas J. Kennedy III (REP) 19.02% 244,639

Amanda "Jennings" Smith (REP) 6.14% 78,983

Attorney General

All 3934 precincts reporting

Absentee reporting - 100%

"Ike" Jackson, Jr. (DEM) 33.79% 436,496

"Jeff" Landry (REP) 66.21% 855,347

Treasurer

All 3934 precincts reporting

Absentee reporting - 100%

Derrick Edwards (DEM) 34.53% 442,731

Teresa Kenny (NOPTY) 5.45% 69,905

John M. Schroder (REP) 60.02% 769,449

Commissioner of -- Agriculture and Forestry

All 3934 precincts reporting

Absentee reporting - 100%

Marguerite Green (DEM) 20.34% 259,713

"Charlie" Greer (DEM) 8.37% 106,891

Michael G. "Mike" Strain (REP) 56.77% 724,690

Peter Williams (DEM) 6.24% 79,630

Bradley Zaunbrecher (REP) 8.28% 105,720

Commissioner of -- Insurance

All 3934 precincts reporting

Absentee reporting - 100%

James J. "Jim" Donelon (REP) 53.50% 631,714

"Tim" Temple (REP) 46.50% 549,128

State Senator -- 30th Senatorial District

All 139 precincts reporting

Absentee reporting - 100%

James K. Armes III (DEM) 20.72% 5,973

Brett Geymann (REP) 21.84% 6,296

Renee' Hoffpauir-Klann (REP) 6.71% 1,935

"Mike" Reese (REP) 50.73% 14,625

State Representative -- 24th Representative District

All 74 precincts reporting

Absentee reporting - 100%

Willie Banks (IND) 9.99% 1,402

"Greg" Lord (REP) 37.46% 5,259

Rodney Schamerhorn (REP) 52.55% 7,377

State Representative -- 30th Representative District

All 54 precincts reporting

Absentee reporting - 100%

A. C. "Chuck" Dowden, Jr. (REP) (Runoff) 46.29% 3,721

Sam Fulton, Jr. (REP) 15.61% 1,255

Charles "Chuck" Owen (REP) (Runoff) 38.09% 3,062

Police Juror -- District 1

All 5 precincts reporting

Absentee reporting - 100%

"Trent" Johnson (IND) 13.47% 45

James B. "Jim" Tuck (REP) 86.53% 289

Police Juror -- District 2

All 3 precincts reporting

Absentee reporting - 100%

Marvin L. Hilton (REP) 60.73% 877

William "Tony" Isgitt (REP) 39.27% 567

Police Juror -- District 3

All 8 precincts reporting

Absentee reporting - 100%

David Fox (NOPTY) 56.90% 573

George Jeane (REP) 43.10% 434

Police Juror -- District 4

All 6 precincts reporting

Absentee reporting - 100%

Jerry T. Buckner (DEM) 33.01% 68

"Doug" Roshong (NOPTY) 66.99% 138

Police Juror -- District 5

All 12 precincts reporting

Absentee reporting - 100%

"Reggie" Johnson (IND) 69.37% 709

John Westley Willis (REP) 30.63% 313

Police Juror -- District 6

All 11 precincts reporting

Absentee reporting - 100%

Scottie E. Benjamin (REP) 70.89% 1,147

Johnny Ray Dowden (REP) 26.27% 425

Jason Hammond (LBT) 2.84% 46

Police Juror -- District 7

All 5 precincts reporting

Absentee reporting - 100%

Charnel Bailey (REP) 63.83% 720

Steve Keel (REP) 36.17% 408

Police Juror -- District 8

All 10 precincts reporting

Absentee reporting - 100%

Melvin Haymon (DEM) 46.14% 377

Dean Mitchell (NOPTY) 53.86% 440

Police Juror -- District 12

All 6 precincts reporting

Absentee reporting - 100%

Charles "Chuck" Christ (REP) 42.77% 577

Kenny Haymon (REP) 57.23% 772

Councilman at Large -- City of Leesville

All 15 precincts reporting

Absentee reporting - 100%

Glenn Garner (DEM) 8.59% 99

Louis Hopkins (NOPTY) 11.98% 138

Phillip Hunt (REP) (Runoff) 47.22% 544

Linda Thomas (DEM) 10.94% 126

Rodney Wells (DEM) (Runoff) 21.27% 245

CA NO. 1 (ACT 444 - HB 234) -- Tax Exemptions for Outer Continental Shelf

All 3934 precincts reporting

Absentee reporting - 100%

YES 47.25% 575,534

NO 52.75% 642,492

CA NO. 2 (ACT 445 - HB 62) -- Amend Education Excellence Fund

All 3934 precincts reporting

Absentee reporting - 100%

YES 50.39% 612,242

NO 49.61% 602,736

CA NO. 3 (ACT 446 - HB 428) -- Remedy for Unconstitutional Tax Paid

All 3934 precincts reporting

Absentee reporting - 100%

YES 57.88% 700,205

NO 42.12% 509,518

CA NO. 4 (ACT 448 - SB 79) -- Allow New Orleans Property Tax Exemptions

All 3934 precincts reporting

Absentee reporting - 100%

YES 36.51% 442,991

NO 63.49% 770,378