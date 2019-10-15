Saturday’s election was a tight race for many candidates and did not pass by without controversy. Sheriff Candidate Jim Jacobsen announced on Monday that he has formally requested a recount of the votes cast in the Oct 12 primary election.

In an official statement to the Beauregard Parish Clerk of Court’s Office, Jacobsen said: “I request a full recount of all paper and electronic ballots cast on that date. Additionally, I request all early and absentee ballots cast for the Oct 12 election during early and absentee voting to be included in this recount.”

In the election on Saturday, Jacobsen came up short and did not make the runoff in a close race.

The final results on that night showed John Gott with 31.13 percent of the overall vote (3,484 votes), Mark Herford with 28.53 percent (3,193 votes), Jacobsen with 25.51 percent (2,855 votes), Robert Moreland with 10.22 percent (1,144 votes) and Jose R. Chapa II with 4.61 percent (516 votes).

The controversy stems from the time that the absentee and early votes were counted. In previous elections, the absentee and early votes are counted prior to other precincts reporting their results. However, on Saturday night there was a delay that caused the absentee and early votes to be added after all other precincts had reported their results.

Prior to the addition of the absentee and early votes, it appeared that Jacobsen was going to make it to the runoff election on November 16th alongside Mark Herford.

In his request to the Clerk of Court’s Office Jacobsen has also called for a report detailing why the early and absentee votes were delayed in the first place.

Jacobsen said: “In addition, I request a full disclosure of the events resulting in a delay in reporting of all absentee and early voting until all 40 precincts were 100% reported.”

The recount is set to take place on Thursday, Oct 17 at 10 a.m. The Beauregard Daily News is monitoring this situation and will provide results of the recount in Friday’s edition, as well as on our website beauregarddailynews.net.