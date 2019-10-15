Two big events are coming to Leesville this Saturday, and they are working together to bring smiles to the faces of those in attendance.

The jam-packed day will feature the Armadillo Motorcycle Rally and the 2019 Louisiana State Soapbox Derby Championships on 3rd Street in Downtown Leesville.

The motorcycle rally is a massive event alone offering food, live music, a poker run, a bike show, and a car show. There will also be a motorcycle ride with the mayor.

The 2019 Louisiana State Soapbox Derby Championships is an event that has been a part of the Leesville community since the 1950’s.

There are two categories: The Factory Kit Division, and The Home Built Division. The race is a symbol of classic American culture and brings generations together with each passing year.

Registration for the Derby Car race will cost $25 and registration begins at 8 a.m. Registration for the car show at the event will take place at 8:30 a.m. and will cost $25.

The day full of events is also intended to support breast cancer awareness in honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For more information contact City Planner Grant Bush at 337-404-4078.