In January of 1967, Beauregard Parish School Board became the first public school system in Louisiana to implement desegregation by closing two schools – Bancroft Colored School in Bancroft (grades 1-8) and Merryville Colored School (grades 1-8) in Merryville. African American high school students had been transported to then Carver High School in DeRidder by Mr. L. C. Williams in his personally-owned bus. Some black athletes and students who were in clubs and organizations, who lived in Merryville and Bancroft, would stay with families in DeRidder during the week.

In February of 1967, Merryville High School and Hyatt High School in Fields were peacefully integrated. By the next school year, 1967-1968, Beauregard schools were fully integrated. Principal J. D. Bryant of Merryville Colored School became Truant Officer for the school system. He was later elected to serve on the Beauregard Parish School Board. The first African American teachers to serve at Merryville were Ms. Bertha Henderson, Ms. Modestine Gill Knighton and Ms. Henri Lee Bryant – later to become the first African American female to serve on the school board. Ms. Myrtle Shade Williams, who had served as principal and teacher at Bancroft Colored School, became the first African American teacher at Hyatt High in Fields, LA.

Ms. Lorene Williams Spikes, who was cook and server in Bancroft Colored School, became the first African American cook in Hyatt’s cafeteria. Five of her and “Pappy” Spikes’ children have had careers in education, three became school administrators.

At MHS, the first black support personnel included Ms. Thelma Palmer, cafeteria; Mr. Bertand Hayward, custodian; and Mr. L. C. Williams, bus driver. Mr. Williams had served in the U.S. Army WWII 1943-1950. His assignments included the U.S. Air Corp and training with Tuskegee Airmen.

During the 1967-1968 school year, the following students joined the football, basketball and track teams: Wesley Conners (retired from Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Department), Leonard Drisker and Philander Sweet. The homecoming court in 1967 included African American students Aquanetta Hudson and Brenda Ashworth. In 1973, the team voted Loretha Williams the first African American homecoming queen. Loretha, like her parents, has worked in the field of education. Her greatest love has been Special Education. She wrote, “I am thankful to be a product of Bancroft and Merryville. I was blessed with Christian parents and blessed to graduate from a high school that prepared me to be a responsible citizen.”

Merryville High School’s athletes have been “forces to reckon with.” They continue to be winners, not only in football, but, also, basketball, softball (three state championship teams), baseball (state champions in 2018), and track and field events with MHS boasting numerous state champions. Singer High and Hyatt High basketball teams became power houses.

It is unfortunate that we do not display and keep visible records of our most outstanding academic successes. MHS students have a history of being academically strong. Also, co-curricular programs and student organizations, have always thrived at MHS. The band, for example, has won countless awards. In 1986, Michele Knighton became the first African American drum major at MHS. Both of her parents were teachers at MHS, retiring with over 60 years of service between them. Michele followed in their footsteps and has taught school for nearly 30 years.

The MHS Alumni Association, under the leadership of Ms. Nelda Ann Gill, the first African American Alumni Association president, invites everyone who is or has ever been associated with MHS or the Merryville Community to attend the Homecoming and Centennial Celebration October 18 and 19, 2019. (Information assistance from Loretha Williams, Ellis R. Spikes, Esther Williams and MHS yearbooks.)