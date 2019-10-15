The VPSO has officially reported that Brandon McDaniel has been found, and returned to his parents.

McDaniel was arrested as a runaway juvenile, and the VPSO had been searching the area for him.

McDaniel is 15 years old, and was last seen in the Anacoco area after he was dropped of at Lenahan’s Grocery at noon on Oct 9. He was supposed to be going to a friend’s house on Thaxton Landing. His parents began to worry when he did not return home at the time he and his parents discussed.

The VPSO posted this information on their Facebook page on October 10. The post has since been shared by nearly 2,000 people, with many offering their prayers and thoughts to the family. McDaniel was found on Saturday and was unharmed.