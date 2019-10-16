In only her first full year in her position, she was able to achieve the perfect audit.

The Donaldsonville City Council and Mayor recognized Shirell Oatis-Honora for completing a perfect audit at Donaldsonville High School for the 2018-2019 school year.

Mayor Leroy Sullivan Sr. and the City Council awarded Oatis-Honora with a ceremonial key to the city during the Tuesday, October 8 meeting at City Hall.

The school's auditor informed her that the perfect audit was just the second one in the history of Ascension Parish Public High Schools.

Donaldsonville High School Principal Marvin Evans said Oatis-Honora worked her way into accounting from her original positions of paraprofessional and library clerk. In only her first full year in her position, she was able to achieve the perfect audit.

Evans added that the school's funds exceed $350,000.

"When it comes to managing money, that is not an easy task," Evans said.

In other matters before the City Council Tuesday:

--Fire Chief James MacDonald reported a total-loss fire that destroyed a mobile home last month.

MacDonald said the fire happened at 105 Oak Street, and the response included two engines, one ladder, eight members, and the mayor.

"On the way there, you could see the smoke billowing from the fire," Sullivan said. "When I got there, the trailer was fully ablaze. It didn't take them long to get it under control. They did an amazing job. It was impressive."

MacDonald said the owner stated a candle was knocked down, initially starting the blaze.

MacDonald added that several people occupied the home, and all were able to escape safely.

--The Council voted to authorize payment to Wastewater Treatment for work done on the city's main pump station.

Sullivan said the sludge at the pump station had not been cleaned out for some 20 years. It had to be broken into pieces, much of the water removed, and the waste transported. He said the total of the material was more than 20 tons.

The Council authorized they payment of $20,000 to the Ascension Parish company.

--The Council voted to approve of a contract with accounting company Postlethwaite & Netterville for the annual audit.

The vote authorized $85,500 for the audit, along with $8,000 toward a federal audit.