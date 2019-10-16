New residential development to feature 81 single-family homes starting from $233,900

Level Homes is now pre-selling single-family homes in Myrtle Grove — a new, multi-phase residential development off Enterprise Boulevard in Plaquemine.

"This is the type of development we need to keep our bright, young residents in Iberville Parish," said Mitchell Ourso, Iberville Parish President. "These homes will provide a new high-quality option to help our address the growing housing need in our community."

Joined by Iberville Parish President Mitchell Ourso, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi, Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves, Jr., and representatives from Iberville Parish, Engquist Development and the Iberville Chamber of Commerce, Level Homes held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion of the infrastructure improvements and the start of new home construction.

The first phase of the community will include 81 single-family residential lots with 22 lots located on a preserved cypress pond in the center of the development.

Exclusively built by Level Homes, Myrtle Grove will offer 15 open-concept floorplans ranging from 1,631 to 2,256 square feet with 3- and 4-bedroom configurations.

"We are thrilled to be starting another community in Iberville Parish," said Ryan Engquist, President of Level Homes. "The growth we have seen in the local economy and the great people of this area make it an easy choice for more investment."

Level Homes will be holding a launch event on Wednesday, October 23 for Myrtle Grove at their model home in The Island. The event will allow attendees to preview floorplans and get priority access to make a lot reservation.

To register for the event or for more information, please visit LevelHomesLifestyle.com/myrtle-grove or call 225-277-2724.

Contributed by Iberville Parish Government