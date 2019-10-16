Another nuisance hearing was held regarding Como's Motorcycle Service. The property is located on Court Street. Notably, the owner of the property brought representation to the meeting.

The Plaquemine Board of Selectmen held their regularly scheduled meeting on October 8. Among agenda items was the International Acadian Festival, Halloween trick-or-treating hours and notably, several nuisance hearings.

The Board of Selectmen approved a temporary liquor permit for the International Acadian Festival. The festival will take place from October 18 to 20 at the Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park.

They also approved the hours of six to eight p.m. on October 31, as approved trick-or-treating hours for Halloween.

A large portion of the meeting was spent going over several nuisance hearings. One property on Meriam Street is anticipated to become an African American history museum. The extension for this property in anticipation of the renovations was passed.

Another nuisance hearing was held regarding Como's Motorcycle Service. The property is located on Court Street. Notably, the owner of the property brought representation to the meeting.

This is not the first time Como's Motorcycle Service has been discussed at the Board of Selectmen meeting. There were issues regarding the appearance, as well as a question on whether there are sufficient parking spaces for the square footage of the property.

Mr. Como has spoken publicly about his grievances on how the city has dealt with notifications and inspection of the property.

"We serve people every day in this city," Mayor Edwin Reeves said. "I'm not harassing or picking on Mr. Como. I'm trying to clean this city up, and I'm not going to let up on that."

It was concluded during the meeting that the property was cleaned up since the previous nuisance hearing. Mayor Reeves emphasized the need for Mr. Como's services in Plaquemine, while remaining firm on his desire to maintain the city standards.

"We need every bit of Mr. Como in this town. I want him here, and he's done a good job," Reeves said. "As long as he keeps it like that we're in good shape."