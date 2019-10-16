The Ascension Parish Council on Aging is supplying Mr. Ted with a motorized wheelchair, and the KC's provided the means to get the wheelchair to street level.

The St. John The Evangelist Knights of Columbus members constructed a wheelchair ramp on October 1 and 2 for local resident Ted Prudhomme.

The cost of materials was also covered by the Council on Aging. The St. John KC builders included Delphin Russelburg, Cliston Guillot, Terry Usry, Larry Harris, Keelan Ezernack, Ely Brooks, Jimmy Packard, Merle Russelburg, Paul Allen, Kenny LeBlanc and Anthony Babin.

Mr. Ted is shown making the maiden voyage on the new ramp for a doctors appointment when construction was about 75% complete.

Contributed by Paul Allen