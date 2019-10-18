The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently announced a grant to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) for $1,042,627 for safe drinking water programs. These programs ensure compliance with the National Primary Drinking Water Regulations under the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.

"Making sure that the water we drink is safe is at the heart of EPA's mission," said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. "The Louisiana Department of Health and the many drinking water systems in the state continue to be effective partners in bringing safe drinking water to communities throughout Louisiana."

The funding will support a variety of activities in LDH's public water system supervision program, including developing drinking water regulations, maintaining an inventory of drinking water systems, and managing information on public water systems. The grant will also provide technical assistance to public water systems and assistance in enforcing drinking water regulations. EPA previously awarded LDH $242,373 for drinking water programs, bringing the total to $1,285,000 for this fiscal year.

Background:

The Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) is the federal law that protects public drinking water supplies throughout the nation. Under the SDWA, EPA sets standards for drinking water quality and with its partners implements various technical and financial programs to ensure drinking water safety. In Louisiana, EPA has delegated the authority for SDWA programs to the Louisiana Department of Health.

For more about the Safe Drinking Water Act: https://www.epa.gov/sdwa. For more about EPA’s work in Louisiana: https://www.epa.gov/la.

Contributed by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency