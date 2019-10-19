Despite a solid effort, South Beauregard could not overcome multiple injuries as it fell to Westlake 35-21 on Friday night.

The Knights were without two of their top backs and a handful of starters for their district matchup.

"The kids played hard, and we were down five starters, so it made it more stressful going into the game without some of your weapons," South Beauregard head coach Dwight Hudler said. "We lost two throughout the game. The kids play really hard, and we put some guys in spots that haven't played all year."

Despite the loss, Hudler was happy with the way his guys competed.

"I was very pleased with the effort and level of competition," he said. "It was a 21-21 game and they scored late in the fourth quarter to make it 28-21, and we moved the ball a little bit but couldn't find the endzone.

"I wouldn't trade our kids for any group around here. They are the best kids you could ask for. They are high character and never lose their cool. That's just a testament to the type of kids they are. Last night, we played at a high level, but unfortunately, we couldn't make the big plays when we needed them."

South Beauregard took an early 6-0 lead with a 18-yard pass from Kyler Kibodeaux to Iverson Robinson, but Westlake scored on back-to-back touchdowns to lead 14-6 after the first.

Kibodeaux toss his second touchdown of the day to Nick Uhlik on a 63-yard pass to make 14-13 heading in the break

Westlake running back J.J. Ross scored his first touchdown of the day in the third quarter on a 7-yard run.

Ross finished with 217 yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns, and Jasia Simien ran 19 times for 198 yards.

"They are big up front and have two guys that run really hard back there," Hudler said. "They do a good job of being methodical and made enough plays in the passing game. They have some weapons. They started the season off slow, but they are hard to slow down."

Knights running back Jaydon Derouen tied up the game at 21 with a 29-yard touchdown run and converted the two-point conversion in the third quarter.

However, with around four minutes to play, Westlake receiver Nic Runnels caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Winn to take the lead, and South Beauregard could not convert on the following drive.

Derouen led South Beauregard with 111 yards on 20 carries, and Kibodeaux was 4-for-11 for 95 yards.

The Knights (2-5, 0-2) take on St. Louis Catholic Thursday night on the road.

"We have to go back to work," Hudler said. "I think all five guys are going to be gone again next week. It's a short week. You can feel sorry for yourself and hang your head or go back to work. We'll plug the holes the best we can and give the best effort we can give."