The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending October 17 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

October 10

Bennett, Torran Antoine, 40, 3723 N VILLIRE Dr, New Orleans, Simple Burglary (All Others)

Blaise, Jamerson Joseph, 42, 3012 TARA Dr, Violet, Simple Burglary (All Others)

Alsay, Dexter, 31, 907 PINE ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Leblanc, Tremayne Marquell, 33, 509 CHETIMATCHES ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Resisting an Officer

Johnson, Johnnie Lee, Jr, 36, 37345 ANDERSON RD, GEISMAR, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Silby, Natasha L, 34, 38359 PIERCE RD, GONZALES, Surety, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000

Lagrange, John H, 61, 41079 FAIRMONT AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Misdemeanor sexual battery

Nicholas, Ohara, 31, 8544 S ST LANDRY Rd, GONZALES, Possession of Schedule II CDS, False Representation, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS, Possession of Schedule III CDS (Suboxone), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Hydrocodone), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Manufacture/Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS

Rood, Neal J, 45, 11261 DENHAM RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Resisting an Officer

Leblanc, Bridgett B, 48, 14201 MIRE RD, GONZALES, Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony)

Villar, Kenneth J, 61, 1114 E SYBIL AVE, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

October 11

Delaune, Judy, 56, 112 TYLER LN, Belle Rose, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)

Williams, Clarence, Jr, 42, 36612 POOKEY LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Violations of Protective Orders

Ward, Brittany N, 31, 800 RIVERVIEW COMPLEX 201B, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Hochsteter, Dustin, 31, 41270 #26 MERRITT EVANS, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bond Revocation, Theft, Simple Burglary (All Others), Simple Burglary (All Others)

Tilghman, April D, 48, 18014 AUTUMN VIEW DR 12, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Domestic Abuse Battery

Petty, Roy G, 53, 18014 AUTUMN VIEW DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Allen, Darvelle Jamal, 28, 139 EVANGELINE DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Brooks, Jason Christopher, 41, 2257 SAGONA RD, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Graham, Roger, 51, 176 SAM ORUCH RD, AMITE, Issuing Worthless Check under $1k (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Garret, George Robert, 52, 11954 SHERBROOK DR, Baton Rouge, In For Court, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Hampton, Robert Lee, 23, 15491 PALMETTO LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Resisting an Officer, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Sims, Joshua C, 48, 38259 HWY 621, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000

Manuel, Gregory, Jr, 33, 6072 PANAMA RD, SORRENTO, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Violations of Protective Orders, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Perck, Alicia Marie, 28, 6072 PANAMA RD, SORRENTO, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Battery of Persons with infirmities, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Mouton, Jakatlin M, 19, 201 VIEUX ORLEANS ST APT D, Lafayette, Theft less than $1,000

Niquiporo, Kensey Lee, 22, 14453 GEORGE ROUYEA RD, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000, Forgery

Mouton, Sheriffa R, 42, 201 VIEUX ORLEANS ST. APT D, Lafayette, Theft less than $1,000

Alexander, Morgan L, 29, 2891 DUNNE ST, SULPHUR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Newcoste, Dylan M, 25, 1211 S ORANGE ST., Lafayette, Theft less than $1,000

George, Trevelle Erving, 28, 1433 S. ORANGE ST., Lafayette, Theft less than $1,000

Farr, Michael Anthony, 55, 8227 COTTONWOOD ST, SORRENTO, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony)

Templet, Travis P, 40, 14204 A POIRRIER RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Anderson, Glen M, 50, 18000 BALFANTZ Rd., Springfield, Violations of Protective Orders, Domestic Abuse Battery

October 12

Alsay, Paul J, 56, 700 HOUMAS ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Theft less than $1,000, Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony), Resisting an Officer, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Gilcrease, Geoffrey Brennan, 28, 18713 LITTLE PRAIRIE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Battery of a dating partner

Vicknair, Walter Jacob, 36, 1623 N COOLIDGE AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Hunt, Sharon K, 40, 3009 LAKE VILLA DR, METARIE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000

Welch, Benjy Newman, 56, 18425 MUDDY CREEK RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Operating a Vehicle while under Suspension for Certain Prior Offenses, Failure to comply with Sex Offender Identification Requirements

White, Darren, 34, 520 WALD 24, GRETNA, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness, Resisting an Officer , Domestic Abuse Battery

October 13

Tran, Thanh V, 37, 16174 MAGNOLIA TRACE, BATON ROUGE, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Capello, Wilbert C, 36, 43235 TRIPLE ACRES LN, GONZALES, Expired MVI, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Chambers, Gail C, 23, 5801 CEDAR CREEK #123, River Ridge, Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle, Reckless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Weatherford, Gary Elliott, 44, 20230 DANIEL LN, PLAQUEMINE, Theft less than $1,000

Stevenson, Linda F, 54, 512 NICHOLLS ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness, Aggravated Assault

Garrison, Terrica, 29, 304 W 6TH ST B, Donaldsonville, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault

October 14

Lessard, Zachary, 23, 13232 GEORGE ROUYEA, Gonzales, Careless Operation, Tail lamps, View outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited, Owner to Secure Registration, Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle, Vehicle License Required, Driver must be Licensed, Resisting an Officer, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Bickham, Curtis, 29, 18107 RIVER LANDING DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Daigle, Mark C, 55, 149 MICHAEL ST, NAPOLEONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Crain, Brandon Mark, 37, 10450 INGRAM RD * Moved *, ST AMANT, Animal Owner Responsibilities, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Morris, Catherine L, 48, 13252 LEO LAMBERT RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Babin, Thomas Charles, 37, 17448 NEWMAN ST, Baton Rouge, Parks Rules and Regulations, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

King, Warren Antonio, 39, 13051 MOSS POLINT DR, Geismar, Rented or Leased Motor Vehicles; Obtaining by False Representation, etc.; Failure to Return; Defenses; Penalties

Johnston, James Gregory, 43, 30139 PINE ALY ST, Springfield, Hold for Other Agency, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Obscenity

Mendez-Barbosa, Juan, 36, 39060 HWY 929, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Nielson, Kylie Noelle, 28, 38379 LENWOOD DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Cruelty to Juveniles, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Nelson, Dustin James, 35, 38379 LENWOOD DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Cruelty to Juveniles, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Grainger, Richard Allen, Jr, 46, 44528 CYPRESS ST, SORRENTO, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Ansley, Devin Christopher, 28, 15069 CROSSOVER DR, GONZALES, Unauthorized Use of a Movable, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Spann, Waylon J, 32, 308 N 29 HWY, BUNKIE, Bond Revocation, Aggravated Battery

Kardys, Stacy, 31, 3524 PERKINS RD, BATON ROUGE, Theft less than $1,000

October 15

Richardson, Linda, 69, 136 E 8TH ST, Independence, Turning Movements and Required Signals, Traffic-control Signals, General Speed Law, Flight from an Officer

Lymon, Cedric Tyrone, 48, 101 LAURA ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Blanchard, Kevin M, 53, 7428 S LA 308 HWY, DONALDSONVILLE, Careless Operation, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Prejeant, Ryan, 38, 13427 LEON A BABIN SR RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

James, Tre'anthony, 20, 12254 LA MARGIE AVE, Baton Rouge, In For Court, First Degree Rape, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited; Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Second degree rape, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Probation Violation, Principals, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things over $1500 (Felony), Simple Burglary (Vehicle)

Hamilton, Jonathan E, 38, 44220 ROBERT RD, ST AMANT, State Probation Violation, Bond Revocation, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Second Degree Battery

Johnson, Tywon, 31, 1050 S LA 1 HWY, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, General Speed Law, Falsification of Drug Tests, Resisting an Officer, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Munson, Toran, 34, 905 PINE ST, DONALDSONVILLE, In For Court, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Parole Violation, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Possession of Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Possession of a Schedule I CDS, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Anderson, Blake R, 33, 12314 EXCALIBUR AVE, Baton Rouge, Theft less than $1,000, Theft of a Firearm

Dixon, Jamie L, 30, 39327 CATOIRE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Assault

October 16

Yarbrough, Christella, 33, 2414 BUNKER HILL DRIVE, Baton Rouge, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Loyd, Jodi R, 38, 15275 HWY 44, Gonzales, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Millet, Casey, 33, 15111 JOHN WEST RD, GONZALES, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Villar, Kenneth J, 61, 1114 E SYBIL AVE, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Bennett, Courtney, 32, 1402 MCKINLEY ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Fuller, Jeremiah Horace, 45, 17073 KARI DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Unauthorized Use of a Movable over $1,000 (Felony), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000

Payton, Purnel D, Sr, 75, 14075 HWY 73, PRAIRIEVILLE, Aggravated Battery

Byrd, Robert Louis, 49, 938 W WORTHEY RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Unauthorized Use of a Movable, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, False Imprisonment, Aggravated Assault, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Ricks, Delynn M, 26, 909 S ABE AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Battery

Beaver, Jonathan David, 43, 9555 REDMOND LAKE DR, Baton Rouge, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Thomas, Peggy J, 55, 42385 MOODY DIXON RD 26, PRAIRIEVILLE, Resisting an Officer, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony)

Washington, Dwain E, 54, 11198 STEVENSON RD, GEISMAR, Violations of Protective Orders, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Fontenot, Steven C, 40, 41149 LA 42 HWY LOT 6 10, Prairieville, Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin

Lyons, Michelle Paulette, 39, 14054 HWY 44 10, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin

Waltman, Brittany Lea, 32, 338 LAKE VIEW BLVD 1129, Biloxi, MS, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Jackson, Terron Marquice, 30, 429 GWIN ST, Brusly, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule V CDS, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony)

Harper, Leslie D, 49, 17309 PENN BLVD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Violations of Protective Orders

Earls, Dameon, 39, 39046 BALMORAL DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

October 17

Falls, Brion G, Jr, 30, 17306 CHERRY CREEK DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Battery of a Police Officer (Misdemeanor), Resisting an Officer , Tail lamps, Owner to Secure Registration, Vehicle License Required, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Tail lamps

White, Richard James, III, 28, 24820 VESSEL STREET, Plaquemine, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited; Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting an Officer, Battery of a Police Officer (Misdemeanor)

Melancon, Aaron M, 41, 43388 JIMMY MICHAEL RD, St. Amant, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)