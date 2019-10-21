The Week 7 Power Rankings have been released by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.
CLASS 4A
1. Tioga
2. Neville
3. Carencro
4. Lakeshore
5. Edna Karr
6. Bastrop
7. Assumption
8. Breaux Bridge
9. Pearl River
10. Westgate
11. Leesville
16. DeRidder
CLASS 3A
1. St. James
2. Sterlington
3. Loranger
4. Madison Prep
5. Caldwell Parish
6. Donaldsonville
7. Iota
8. Marksville
9. Church Point
10. Booker T. Washington
34. South Beauregard
CLASS 2A
1. Ferriday
2. North Caddo
3. Red River
4. Mangham
5. Kentwood
6. Many
7. Amite
8. South Plaquemines
9. DeQuincy
10. Lake Arthur
30. Rosepine
36. Pickering
CLASS 1A
1. West St. John
2. Oberlin
3. White Castle
4. Oak Grove
5. Centerville
6. East Iberville
7. Grand Lake
8. Haynesville
9. Basile
10. Logansport
19. East Beauregard
22. Merryville