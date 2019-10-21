The Vernon Historical and Genealogical Society was organized in 1994 by a small group of individuals who shared a deep love for the people and history of West Central Louisiana and East Texas.

The Society has members from every corner of the United States.

It publishes a journal, The Vernon Genealogist, three times per year and provides that journal to members, other Libraries and Societies, and to each Vernon Parish High School.

West Central Louisiana has such a rich history that is often not included in formal history classes and books.

The goal and mission of the Society is to document and preserve local history for future generations, assist anyone desiring help researching their genealogy, and to assist anyone wanting to know about the colorful history of the area.

The Society promotes itself and local communities by participating in annual events such as the Fort Polk Heritage Family Spring Tour, the Fullerton Sawmill Day, and the Fort Polk Heritage Family Reunion, just to name a few.

To celebrate and honor the 25th Anniversary of the Society, a Seminar will be held on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at the Vernon Parish Library Meeting Room, located at 1401 Nolan Trace, Leesville, LA. 30AM.

Guest speakers and their topics will be:

Weldon McDaniel, Hemphill, TX/Nelta Nolen, Hornbeck, LA “Cemeteries and Unmarked Grave Locating”

Jamie Carter Bollich, Beaumont, TX “Memoirs of a WWII Soldier”

Janet Dixon, Alexandria, LA “Understanding DNA and What it Means to You”

Curt Iles, Alexandria, LA “Digging into Family History to Tell a Story”.

This seminar is free of charge but is limited to 50 attendees. Please pre-register by October 26, 2019 either by email vhgsociety@gmail.com or call/text 337-353-7541. Space permitting, registration the day of the Seminar will begin at 8:30 A.M.