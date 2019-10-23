During the week of October 15 – October 18, 2019, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

1. Samuel Cutrer, 42300 Mike Dr. Hammond, LA., age 40, pled guilty to Simple Criminal Damage to Property Valued at More than $1,000, but Less than $50,000. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

2. Reginald Flower, 920 St. Patrick St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 40, pled guilty to Attempted Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

3. Ronald Gibbs, 1803 Main St. Sorrento, LA., age 28, pled guilty to Stalking and Violation of a Protective Order. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

4. Anthony Summerall, 5936 Hwy 569 N Liberty, MS., age 26, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Things. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Shawn Bush and Phil Maples. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Thomas Kliebert.

5. Tanacalie Templet, 40205 Alise Ave. Prairieville, LA., age 50, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation.

6. Terrence Bergeron, 817 Railroad Ave. Donaldsonville, LA., age 30, pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Movable and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

7. Rustin Guillot, 356 Hood St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 29, pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Movable and DWI 1st Offense. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

8. Kameron Jones, 41356 Cemetary Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 19, pled guilty to Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities (2 counts) and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

9. Tyler Rice, 10314 Hwy 431 St. Amant, LA., age 29, pled guilty to 2nd Degree Battery and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

10. Joseph Collins, 755 S Sammy St. Gonzales, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Monetary Instrument Abuse and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

11. Blayson Fife, 41504 Black Bayou Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 20, pled guilty to Simple Burglary (2 counts) and was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

12. Henry Latstetter, 44094 Hwy 42 Prairieville, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Simple Burglary (2 counts) and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

13. Jordan Morgan, 1146 E Angela St. Gonzales, LA., age 26, pled guilty to Theft Valued at $1,000 or More, but Less than $5,000. The defendant was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

14. Mia West, 3222 General Taylor St. New Orleans, LA., age 41, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and Felony Theft. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

15. Michael Whitman, 17523 Summerfield Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 55, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation.

16. Leonard McCaffery, 12456 Old Mill Dr. Geismar, LA., age 25, pled guilty to Inciting a Felony and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

17. Charles Jones, 12294 Laurel Ridge Rd. St. Amant, LA., age 36, pled guilty to Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

18. Darrell Smith, 17491 Evergreen Hill Prairieville, LA., age 34, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Joni Buquoi and Leila Braswell. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Assumption Parish:

1. Charles Fair, 6500 Hwy 1 Belle Rose, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Theft of a Firearm, and Unauthorized Use of a Movable. The defendant was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

2. Joseph Gilchrist, 111 Elaine St. Morgan City, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Obstruction of Justice. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

3. Rashied Green, 180 Georgette St. Labadieville, LA., age 35, pled guilty to Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, and Domestic Abuse Battery of a Pregnant Victim. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

4. Bruce Knockum, 125 Jones St. Napoleonville, LA., age 58, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

5. Jonquel Marshall, Belle Rose, LA., age 20, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1-year supervised probation.

6. Chance Rivere, 139 Paul St. Pierre Part, LA., age 26, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

7. Matthew Rivere, 1615 Hwy 402 Napoleonville, LA., age 20, pled guilty to Possession or Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

8. Caleb Thompson, 120 Sundown St. Gibson, LA., age 28, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

9. Bryan Espinoza, 2110 Sarah St. NW Atlanta, GA., age 22, pled guilty to Monetary Instrument Abuse and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

10. Kolby George, 45236 Hwy 429 Prairieville, LA., age 26, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

11. Jose Vasquez, 5288 NW Stafford Dr. Lilburn, GA., age 24, pled guilty to Monetary Instrument Abuse and was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.