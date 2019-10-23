Early voting will be held Nov. 2-0 (except Sunday, Nov. 3) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Iberville Parish Registrar of Voters Office at the Iberville Parish Courthouse in Plaquemine.

A deadline looms for those who wish to register to vote in the Nov. 16 election, which includes the runoff for governor and one parish council seat.

Those who did not register in person or by mail will have until Saturday, Nov. 26 to register online through the GeauxVote Online registration System.

Early voting will be held Nov. 2-0 (except Sunday, Nov. 3) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Iberville Parish Registrar of Voters Office at the Iberville Parish Courthouse in Plaquemine.

The deadline to request an absentee by mail is Nov. 12 by 4:30. Those wishing to request an absentee can obtain the ballot online through the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office voter portal, or by writing through the Registrar of Voters Office.

The deadline for a registrar of voters office to receive a voted mail ballot is Nov. 15 by 4:30 p.m.

The runoff race for governor between Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards and his Republican opponent, Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone, tops the ballot.

Edwards garnered 47 percent of the vote in the Oct. 12 primary and Rispone finished with 27 percent. In Iberville Parish, Edwards had 63 percent of the vote, while Rispone was runnerup with 25 percent.

In another statewide runoff, Republican incumbent Kyle Ardoin – a West Baton Rouge Parish native –faces East Feliciana Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup. Ardoin defeated Greenup just under a year ago in a race to fill the post vacated by Tom Schedler, who resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment of an office employee.

The District 1 seat on the Iberville Parish Council is the lone seat up for grabs in the runoff. The race pits former White Castle Alderman Ernest J. "Bayboy" Allen Sr. against Shalanda Lewis Allen.

Both are Democrats.

Shalanda Lewis Allen finished with 389 votes, just 13 more than Ernest Allen. Kipp V. Knight, son of the late White Castle Chief of Police Hellion Knight, had 27 percent of the vote in the three-person race.