Iberville Parish Library is inviting all artists to submit work in the 2019 Acadian Art Show contest this November. The 49th annual Acadian Art Show will accept art entries at the Iberville Parish Library in Plaquemine on Monday, November 18 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. The library is located at 24605 J. Gerald Berret Boulevard in Plaquemine, La.

Competition is open to all non-professional and professional artists in Iberville and adjoining parishes (West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, Ascension and Assumption). There will also be a Young Artists Corner for those under the age of 16. All mediums will be accepted. Ribbons for First, Second, and Third place will be awarded in each category, as well as Best in Show and Honorable Mentions. This will be the first year that there are NO ENTRY FEES to submit art work. This will also be the first year that the library staff at Iberville Parish Library will select a "Staff Favorite" winner.

Entries will be displayed during regular library hours at the Plaquemine Library from Tuesday, November 19 to Saturday, November 23 during regular library hours. A public reception will be held Saturday, November 23 from 4-6 p.m. for all artists and admirers. Awards will be presented by the 2019 Miss Evangeline, Lillie Bradford, at 5 p.m. Art must be the original work of the entrant and may not be copies of other artists' work or have been entered in previous Acadian Art Show competitions. All paintings must be framed or matted and ready to hang unless they are a non-traditional medium. Due to space constraints, overly large pieces may be denied entry.

For additional information you can call the art show coordinator, Rachel Shoun at 225-687-4397 or email artshowcommittee@myipl.org.

Contributed by Iberville Parish Library