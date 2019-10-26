The cold gray October morning did not deter the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce Paw-Rade on Saturday

Lead by none other than Clifford the Big Red Dog, the streets were filled with costumed K-9’s and their owners marching their way from the Beauregard Parish Public Library to the brand new Beauregard Bark Park.

The Bark Park is a new dog park located behind the War Memorial Civic Center in DeRidder. It is the culmination of two years of hard work from The Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce and the City of DeRidder.

Constructing the park did not cost the city any money as all money used for the park was collected from private donations. The Bark Park was also created on the site of an existing park, so there is no new cost to the city.

Lisa Adams of the Chamber of Commerce was the driving force in working to get the money to make the Bark Park a reality.

Prior to the official ribbon cutting, Adams thanked DeRidder City Council President Keith Hooper for his support of the Bark Park. She thanked the entire City of DeRidder, and everyone who supported the project over the past two years.

Council President Hooper, Mayor Misty Clanton and Fire Chief Ken Harlow were just some of the distinguished officials that came out to commemorate the parks opening. There were plenty of tails wagging once the park was opened, as many of the four legged friends made ran and played within the park.

It was a sight to behold as dogs in colorful costumes ran to their heart's content in their brand new park. It just goes to show that every dog has its day.