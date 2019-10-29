The City of Plaquemine and We Are The Difference will host the annual Christmas festival, "All is Bright" on December 1, 2019. The event is held in downtown Plaquemine along Railroad Avenue and provides an opportunity to "Shop Local."

Christmas Vendors Wanted

The committee is currently seeking vendors. If you would like more information you can find the rules and application at wearethedifference.org or by calling 225-238-7616.

Viva Las Vegas Hits the Stage

We Are The Difference is hosting their annual fundraiser for Iberville Community Theatre. This year the theme is Viva Las Vegas featuring songs and dance performed by local talent.

Alyssa Marino has done an impressive job of preparing the talent for this event. It is Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center. The show begins at 7 p.m.

Some of our local veterans will also be honored thanks to the following sponsors: Sheriff Brett Stassi, State Representative Chad Brown, Clerk of Court Amy Patin, Christopher Reeves of Edward D. Jones, Ace Hardware, Terry Hebert, and A. WIlberts & Sons.

This event provides the funds for Iberville Community Theatre's 2020 performances. The theatre will celebrate its 10th Anniversary by bringing back some of their most popular plays. Upcoming shows include Always Patsy Cline, Sister Act, Grease, and Red Velvet Cake Wars.

The business community truly does support its theatre with Berthelot's Dentistry and the floor sponsor and Plaquemine Truck Stop as the stage sponsor.

Tickets are available at www.wearethedifference.org or by calling 225-238-7616. Please come out and not only support the theatre but our community talent.

Contributed by We Are the Difference