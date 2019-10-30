The concert will be from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. at the Mark A. "Tony" Gulotta Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park, at 57845 Foundry St. in Plaquemine.

The City of Plaquemine will kick off its Boogie on the Bayou fall Friday evening concert series this Friday, November 1, with the popular, high energy band, Phat Hat. The concert series will continue on Friday, November 15, with The Anteeks.

The concert will be from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. at the Mark A. "Tony" Gulotta Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park, at 57845 Foundry St. in Plaquemine. The event is free and open to the public. Soft drinks, beer and a variety of foods will be available. Bring your lawn chairs! Kids activities will also be available free of charge, including a bounce house, face painting and other activities.

"We are excited to offer this new community event on the Westbank," said Plaquemine Mayor Edwin "Ed" Reeves, Jr. "We had a great showing for our Spring Boogie concert, and are anticipating a great turnout for these events as well. It's a great way to bring the community together in a fun, family-friending and safe atmosphere. We invite everyone to come out, and bring your dancing shoes!"

Contributed by City of Plaquemine