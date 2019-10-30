The session begins Saturday, Nov. 2 and continues through the following Saturday. The office will be closed Sunday.

Voters will have the opportunity to cast votes prior to the Nov. 16 runoff, beginning Saturday.

Early voting kicks off Saturday at the Iberville Parish Registrar of Voters Office at the Iberville Parish Courthouse on 58050 Meriam Street.

The ballot will include one local runoff, along with two items to be decided statewide.

The gubernatorial runoff between incumbent John Bel Edwards and Eddie Rispone will be decided on the ballot, along with the race for Secretary of State between incumbent Kyle Ardoin and Gwen Collins Greenup.

In Iberville Parish, a race for the District 1 seat on the Parish Council goes up for grabs when Shalanda Lewis Allen faces former White Castle Alderman Ernest "Bayboy" Allen. Shalanda Lewis Allen had 389 votes in the primary – only 13 more than Ernest Allen.