It was officially released by Fort Polk that American Legion Post 510 was deemed off-limits to soldiers.

The release was made public on October 29 and was personally signed by Brigadier General Patrick D. Frank. Although rumors have circulated no official reason has been released as to why Post 510 was placed on the list.

Placement on the list is not permanent and Fort Polk Public Information Officer Kim Reischling has stated in a previous article regarding a similar situation that it is possible to get off of the list. Reischling spoke to the Leesville Daily Leader after The Spot, a popular New Llano nightclub, was deemed off-limits for a period of time.

“There's a rigorous process for having something declared as off-limits,” said Reischling. She mentioned that there are a wide variety of reasons why a business could be placed off-limits. She said that if the board receives complaints, hears about incidents, or discovers unfair practices the board can recommend that the establishment is placed off-limits.

Reischling further explained the process stating “the process starts with our Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board, composed of leaders and law enforcement from across the installation. Once the board recommends a business to be declared off-limits, the final decision lays with the commanding general. If he agrees, based on the research, it is signed into policy.”

No officials from Fort Polk have confirmed the reasoning for the American Legion to be named off-limits.

The complete list can be viewed by logging on to home.army.mil under the Policy Letters section.