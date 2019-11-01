The Emmanuel Baptist Church also held its breast cancer program during its 7 a.m. worship service. The program named members of the church and community that were either a survivor or in memory of loved ones.

Breast Cancer Programs

Mt. Zion and Emmanuel Baptist Church Chairperson Dianne H. McKinney coordinated yet another great program for the Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Making awareness of the fact that breast cancer doesn't just impact women, but the fact that if detected in men it can be hereditary. The congregation was presented with a pink rose, pink ribbon pins, calendars, mints, and a self-examination card on how to properly check yourself. Min. Donald Ray Henry conducted the breast cancer prayer. Following the prayer a pink rose was placed on a breast cancer ribbon in recognition of survivors of the fight and loved ones that did not overcome the battle.

Other program guests included Annette Jackson from Emmanuel Baptist Church, Amber McKinney from First Israel Baptist Church, and guest speaker Tarwarnisha Green Thompson from Gloryland Baptist Church, pastored by Rev. Rayford T. Iglehart. Sr. Pastor Darryl Smith, Jr. gave the remarks at the end of the program and expressed the importance of knowing your family history and getting checked if this disease has been a part of your family.

The Emmanuel Baptist Church also held its breast cancer program during its 7 a.m. worship service. The program named members of the church and community that were either a survivor or in memory of loved ones. Wanda August was the speaker for the hour, giving her testimony and the encounters that she and her family had to face. Still in her message, giving those dealing with the disease the encouragement and prayers along with keeping the faith and belief that God is not through with you yet.

Fire Prevention at Head Start

On Wednesday, October 17, 2019, members of the Donaldsonville Fire Department and Ascension Sheriff's Office visited Ascension Head Start, along with Sparky the Fire House Dog. Students were taught about fire safety awareness and stranger danger. Students were also given the opportunity to see a firefighter in his gear, and they were encouraged not to be afraid of them in the case of an emergency. AHS would like to thank both departments for sharing their time and knowledge with our young scholars.

Rotary News

The Donaldsonville Rotary Club wore burgundy ribbons in recognition of World Polio Day on October 24. Rotary's main goal is to eradicate polio worldwide. To date there are three countries still reporting cases of polio. Working together we can make a change in getting it done.