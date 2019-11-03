His backups last year before the Bridgewater trade were Tom Savage and Taysom Hill. That's it.

Over the last couple of years, the Saints have proven me wrong on many fronts, but I was actually right about one thing, and that's Teddy Bridgewater.

Well, sort of.

Last year, when the Saints traded away a third-round draft pick to the Jets in exchange for Bridgewater, I though it was a great move, as long as they were able to re-sign him at the end of the season, which they ultimately did.

Back when Bridgewater joined the team, I said this move was vital due to the options the Saints had if Brees got injured. His backups last year before the Bridgewater trade were Tom Savage and Taysom Hill. That's it.

In his career in New Orleans, Brees had only missed one game due to injury, but you just never know. You're always one play away from being put on the shelf.

And if that play happens, you have to have a viable backup at quarterback. That's where Bridgewater comes in.

Now, I was correct about the Saints making the right move in bringing him in, but I was wrong about what Bridgewater's ceiling would be as a starter.

Back when Brees went down, I thought the Saints would go 2-3 in the next five games under Bridgewater. It was not an indictment on Bridgewater's talent; it was just respect I had for the toughest stretch of the Saints' schedule.

Seattle has been a house of horrors for the Saints. I thought there was no chance Bridgewater could lead New Orleans to a victory there, but he did.

When week four came around, the Cowboys were 3-0 and looking like one of the best teams in the league. Even with Brees last year, that Dallas defense totally stymied the Saints' offense.

I surely didn't think Bridgewater would be able to beat them, but he did.

I didn't think the Saints would be able to go on the road against the Bears and their elite defense and earn a win--especially when Alvin Kamara and Jared Cook were both ruled out. Well, not only did Bridgewater lead them to a win, but they won in dominant fashion.

I always thought that life without Brees would be an utter disaster, and in years past, I would have been right, but not this year, because the Saints have a great backup quarterback.

Bridgewater did exactly what you pray your backup will do when your starter goes down: He won.

His stats weren't flashy. He didn't do a lot of things that wowed us, but he made plays when he had to, he was a great leader that the team loved to rally around and most important of all, he didn't make mistakes.

In the five games Bridgewater started, he threw just two interceptions, and both of those weren't his fault. They were passes that should have been caught by his receivers.

When Brees went down, I thought the Saints could still win the division and make the playoffs, but I thought competing to capture the top seed in the NFC was off of the table. But with Bridgewater leading them to a 5-0 record, that aspiration is still very much attainable.

This Teddy Mania has been great to see. Bridgewater is someone that's easy to root for, a humble player that always seems to say the right things and who is always lauded by his teammates and coaches.

This 5-0 run is even more satisfying to see after what happened in his past. It was just three years ago that he tore his knee up so badly that doctors thought he'd never play another snap. It was such a gruesome injury that some didn't even think he'd walk again.

Now, he just led the Saints to a 5-0 record and kept their hopes of earning homefield advantage in the playoffs very much alive.

He also made himself a lot of money. When this season is over, teams from across the league will be offering him huge contracts to become their starting quarterback.

After what he just accomplished, he deserves it.

It will be tough to lose him, but if he does leave town, let's just hope he'll be leaving with a Super Bowl ring.