Boys & Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge held its annual Steak & Stake Dinner at the Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge on Thursday, October 17, 2019. The evening was filled with fun, laughter and full stomachs from Club members, donors, community partners and volunteers.

Club members from Wildwood Elementary Choir gave a beautiful performance followed by Club members sharing their stories on a panel about what the Club has done with for them whether it was help getting their homework done at power hour or learning how to pass bills in our Youth Legislative Program. Cox Communications gave away Chromebooks to five Club members and Coca-Cola Bottling Company gave away four bikes. The evening was wrapped up with an "After Party" for adults with cocktails, a wine pull and DJ Dominic Palmintier.

Melissa Terito, partner at Sentinel Pension, is the 2019 Steak & Stake chairman along with Matthew Doiron, Sr. Vice President of Commercial Banking at Capital One Bank, as co-chairman. Committee members consist of Rachel Stewart, Matthew Doiron, Ryan Aldridge, Melissa Terito, Lauren Rucinski, Michael Platte, Chris Billings, Erin Kenny, Teri Thomas, Calli Trabeaux and Jordy Culotta. Culotta, from Guaranty Broadcasting Co., along with Lauren Westbrook, from WAFB, Channel 9, were the hosts for the evening.

Over 300 guests attended this wonderful event and raised over $97,000. Cox Communications was the presenting sponsor. Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, Carmeuse Lime & Stone, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Faulk & Winkler, LUBA Workers' Comp and Taylor Porter Brooks & Phillips LLP were the vision sponsors. Our impact sponsors included Apex Industries, First American Bank and Trust, Fluker's Cricket Farm, Inc., GMFS Mortgage, LLC, Hargrove Engineers & Constructors, Healthy Blue, Home Bank, Jones Walker LLP, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Kean Miller LLP, Keogh, Cox & Wilson LTD, KPMG LLP, La Porte CPAs and Business Advisors, Louisiana Lottery Corporation, Our Lady of the Lake, Perkins-McKenzie Insurance Agency, Inc., Phelps Dunbar, Regions Bank, Shoppers Value Foods, The Lamar Companies and TWPU CPAs & Financial Advisors. Baton Rouge Printing, 3Tails Wine & Cheese, Bendetto's Market, Bin77, Fresh Market, Mansurs on the Boulevard, Matt Doiron and Shopper's Value were the gift in-kind sponsors.

Contributed by Boys & Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge