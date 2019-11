According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a residence in White Castle.

Agents seized illegal narcotics and arrested Paige Thomas, DOB 1/2/95, of 36300 Hwy 69, White Castle the on the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics;

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics; and

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Contributed by Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office